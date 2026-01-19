Minister of solid minerals development, Dele Alake, has been re-elected as the chairman of Africa Minerals Strategy Group (AMSG)

The minister confirmed his re-election in a statement issued on Sunday, January 18, as reported by Legit.ng

The AMSG is an intergovernmental body that coordinates African nations to maximise value from the continent's mineral wealth

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Dele Alake, minister of solid minerals development, has been re-elected as chairman of the Africa Minerals Strategy Group (AMSG).

Legit.ng reports that Alake was first elected in 2024 at the Future Minerals Forum, and his renewed mandate was confirmed at AMSG’s 2026 annual general meeting (AGM) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Alake said in a statement posted on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Sunday, January 18:

"I’m grateful to my fellow ministers for the trust they’ve shown in me again."

Furthermore, President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet member revealed that the group has agreed on a stronger leadership structure representing Africa’s regions, ‘because inclusion and balance matter if we want this platform to succeed.'

He said:

"My focus remains that African countries must work together to get real value from our mineral resources. That means agreeing on basic contributions, being accountable to one another, and putting a proper budget framework in place so the AMSG can function credibly and effectively.

"Beyond governance, I have been clear that minerals alone won’t transform our economies. We need infrastructure, aligned policies, and deliberate value addition.

"The real work is designing financing and governance that attract investment while supporting long-term growth, stability, and shared prosperity across the continent."

