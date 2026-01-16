ADC candidate Moses Paul seeks support from FCT Minister Nyesom Wike ahead of AMAC elections

Paul aligns his governance style with Wike's focus on project delivery and accountability

Public reaction reveals mixed sentiments about Paul's appeal to Wike and his political affiliations

It was a dramatic moment when the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) election, scheduled to hold on February 21, Moses Paul, appealed to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to support his candidature.

Recall that the ADC is the party adopted by the coalition movement, which included opposition leaders, such as the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi. The duo contested against President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election and have been political enemies with the FCT Minister.

Why the ADC candidate wanted Wike's support

However, The Cable reported that Paul, in an interview on Sunday, January 11, said he shared the same view with Wike on performance-driven governance. He also referenced a recent comment by Wike, where he criticised the current AMAC administration for its failure to make operational vehicles for security agencies.

Paul recalled that while the minister was criticising the chairmanship, he compared the situation to his time as the chairman of the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, where he pointed to traceable achievements, describing them as the benchmark for leadership at the grassroots level.

The ADC candidate maintained that Wike's comment reiterated the importance of tangible results, adding that he had already met with the standard, even without holding the position of a chairman. He described himself as "Mr Project", a nickname that was associated with Wike when he was the governor of Rivers.

He stressed that his style of governance was a mirror of Wike's mission, which is project delivery and accountability. Paul noted that he has addressed community needs within AMAC, citing his support for the renovation of primary schools and the improvement of primary healthcare centres.

Nigerians react as ADC candidate dumps Atiku, Obi

Some Nigerians have started commenting on the ADC candidate's interview. Below are some of their reactions:

Philips criticised the ADC candidate:

"He shares WIKE views on performance-driven governance, and he's a follower of a poor performance-driven governor, is it that he doesn't know the meaning of performance?"

Ola Alex said Paul is a candidate of Peter Obi:

"No bi juju be dat. Wike should support the candidate of Peter Obi ? Fa ffa foul."

Yemi Jacob referenced Peter Obi's achievement as governor of Anambra state:

"Instead of him to use his principal achievement in Anambra to campaign."

Samlos explained the AMAC politics:

"The current AMAC was in PDP, he ported to APC, still nah the same person."

Eureka asked Paul to focus on Peter Obi:

"Where is your Peter Obi? Leave our Wike for us."

Dele Momodu joins ADC

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dele Momodu, a veteran journalist and former presidential aspirant in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has formally defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Momodu explained that his return to partisan politics was driven by his desire to promote the collective interests of Nigerians and to save the country from drifting into a one-party state. He reiterated that it was never about personal ambition.

