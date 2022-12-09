13 council chairmen, and t171ward councilors in Ebonyi state were sacked by the Federal High Court in Abakaliki on Friday, December 9

The verdict came after the court presided by Justice Fatun Riman established that the poll which produced the chairmena nd councilors was unconstitutional

This development was reacted to with joy by the counsel to the plaintiff, Mudi Erhenede, who thanked the court for its position

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Abakaliki, Ebonyi - The Federal High Court in Abakaliki has voided the Ebonyi local government elections and sacked all 13 council chairmen, and t171ward councilors.

Justice Fatun Riman who presided over the proceeding on Friday, December 9, ordered the seizure of the monthly federal allocation of the chairmen until the rightful chief executives are elected.

The court gave this verdict n the premise that the election conducted by the State independent electoral commission, (EBSIEC) on May 31 was illegal and unconstitutional.

Reacting to the judgment, counsel to the plaintiff, Mudi Erhenede, expressed happiness and commended the court.

He said:

“In the judgement today, the court has agreed that the Ebonyi state High court has no powers to override or set aside the judgement of the Federal High Court because it is not an Appeal Court.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“Those people, who are parading themselves as chairmen are not there legally.

“They were appointed by whoever that appointed them. CBN, Attorney general of the Federation, federal ministry of finance are all defendants in this suits."

Source: Legit.ng