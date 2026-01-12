The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has lost three of its chieftains in Kogi to the cold hand of death. The APC chieftains are Alih Atabo, Onojah James Ignatius, and Jatto Onimisi Suleiman.

Kingsley Fanwo, the state's commissioner for information and communication, announced their deaths in a statement in Lokoja, the state capital, on Monday, January 12.

According to Fanwo, the government and people of Kogi received the death of the APC chieftains with profound sorrow, describing them as distinguished sons of the state.

The statement reads in part:

"Hon. Onojah James Ignatius, Special Adviser to the Governor of Kogi State and former Chairman of Igalamela Local Government Area; Hon. Jatto Onimisi Suleiman, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor; and Alhaji Alih Atabo, APC Chairman of Anyigba Ward in Dekina Local Government Area.”

The Punch reported that Fanwo maintained that the deceased served the state and the APC with uncommon loyalty, dedication and commitment.

However, the state government did not disclose the causes of their deaths but conveyed Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo's condolences to the family, friends, associates and the APC family in the state.

Nigerians have therefore reacted to the news of their deaths differently. Below are some of their reactions:

Adeyemi condemned Nigerians mocking the dead:

"It is truly heartbreaking how many Nigerians have lost their humanity. When a fellow human being passes away, the only thing some people can do is mock them over petty political differences. It’s a disgrace. Death is inevitable for us all; those who are mocking the dead today should remember that they could be the victims tomorrow."

Chiedozie Onyeke prayed for them:

"God should have allowed them to enjoy Tinubu's reforms small. May their souls rest in peace."

Uzochukwu Agu O.G. made an unverified claim:

"They were clogs in the wheel of Yahaya Bello's Ambition. It is what it is. The next set of chieftains to replace them will unilaterally call for Yahaya Bello to run for Senate."

Adams Azeez prayed for the deceased:

"Whatever your politics, death is a reminder that power is temporary. May their souls rest in peace, and may their families find strength."

Ajayi Ogidiolu demanded more clarity about their death:

"When did they die? Died or killed? The information is not really clear."

