President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda has been declared the winner of the country's presidential election, which was held on Thursday, January 15. The development has extended his four decades in power for another five years.

According to the election commission, the president gained 72 per cent of the vote, against his closest rival, Bobi Wine, who had 25 per cent of the vote. Bobi Wine has condemned the exercise, describing it as "fake results" and ballot stuffing."

Yoweri Museveni emerges the winner of the Ugandan presidential election Photo Credit: @KagutaMuseveni

Source: Getty Images

The BBC reported that the opposition leader has not provided further details, and the authorities have kept mute on the allegations. However, the election observers from the African Union said they have seen "no evidence of ballot stuffing". Meanwhile, Wine has called for non-violent protests against the poll.

The 81-year-old Museveni first came into power as a rebel leader in 1986 but has since won seven elections.

Ugandans voted in a tense national election on Thursday after a campaign marked by violence. Museveni, aged 81, was seeking a seventh term in office. Wine, a 43-year-old pop star-turned-politician, alleged “massive” fraud during the vote, which was conducted under an internet blackout.

Many people have started reacting to the peaceful protest by Bobi Wine. Below are some of their reactions:

The Major wrote:

"I can see Museveni has already done the very thing. This man will die on that seat, or be overthrown by his son because of dementia; he can't allow you, man rule Uganda. It's time for Ugandan citizens to wake up and fight for freedom; otherwise, I don't see you becoming president, bro.

Brian Peter rejected Bobi Wine:

"Ugandans understand and value peace under President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni. They refused to elect a divisive leader disguised as a reformist. Bobi Wine will not lead Uganda now or in the future. There is no meaningful difference between him and Julius Malema of South Africa. Thank you, Ugandans, for giving Museveni his final term. After this, you will choose another peaceful and genuine reformist president, just not this goon Bobi Wine. For now, Bobi can keep complaining."

Em Sse commented:

"Why give these guys a breathing space? Let the other leaders mobilise numbers, and we march to Lubowa, so that Byabakama shows us where he’s been getting the figures from. Enough of this nonsense. Enough of M7."

Mursiwit Themba reacted:

"Man, stay safe. It's very disappointing what's happening in Uganda, but we know dictators never let go easily. The voice of Ugandans can't be silenced. Freedom is coming to Uganda."

Read more comments from Bobi Wine on X here:

Source: Legit.ng