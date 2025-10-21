Federal High Court in Abakaliki nullifies Ebonyi local government and councillorship elections held in July 2024

Justice Hillary Oshomah declares the elections unconstitutional and bars future polls not compliant with the law

Plaintiffs’ counsel, Hamilton Ogbodo, hails the ruling as a victory for democracy and constitutional order

The Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki has annulled the local government and councillorship elections held across Ebonyi State in July 2024.

The court ruled that the exercise, which produced the current council chairmen and councillors, failed to comply with the provisions of the electoral act.

Justice Hillary Oshomah, who delivered the judgment, declared the entire process invalid and directed that all outcomes of the election be set aside, The Nation reported.

He further restrained the Ebonyi state Independent Electoral Commission (EBSIEC) and the state government from conducting any future local government polls unless done strictly in accordance with the Constitution and relevant electoral laws.

Court orders strict compliance with law

The court’s verdict came after a suit filed by two plaintiffs, Samuel Udeogu and Mudi Erhenede, through their counsels, Hamilton Ogbodo and other legal representatives.

They had argued that the election process was marred by irregularities and did not meet the legal framework governing democratic elections in Nigeria.

Justice Oshomah, in his ruling, upheld most of the reliefs sought by the plaintiffs. He issued a consequential order reinforcing that the state’s electoral body must adhere to constitutional guidelines in any subsequent exercise.

The judgment effectively dissolves all existing local government administrations in the state.

Plaintiff’s counsel hails judgment

Reacting to the ruling, counsel to the first plaintiff, Hamilton Ogbodo, described the court’s decision as a victory for democracy and the rule of law.

He commended the judiciary for upholding constitutional order and restoring public confidence in the legal process.

