Rivers state governor Siminalayi Fubara has received some spiritual backing from some bishops in the state who assured him of a successful tenure

Governor Fubara, who was presented with a birthday gift at a catholic church, was urged to remain focused and peaceful because no power could remove him from office

The bishops' message to the governor came at a time when Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, were yet to make peace in their rift

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Siminnalayi Fubara, the governor of Rivers state, has been spiritually backed by some bishops in the state when he was assured that no power could remove him from office and that he should continue to be a man of peace.

In a video seen by Legit.ng, the clerics presented a birthday gift to the Rivers governor and urged him that he should remain focused on the business of governance.

Catholic bishops prayed for Fubara amid rift with Wike

Source: Twitter

Why Catholic bishops in Port Harcourt support Fubara

This is coming at a time when the governor is finding it hard to settle the score with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who is now a minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

One of the Catholic bishops recalled that Fubara is a member of the sect and, therefore, the governor should "remain strong, remain firm and remain bold."

They called on the governor to focus on his vision for the oil-rich state and that he should not leave the part of peace while assuring Fubara that "no power can remove you as governor".

How Wike, Fubara rift started

In October 2023, the rift between Governor Fubara and Wike went out of control when some lawmakers in the state house of assembly, served the governor an impeachment notice.

Fubara got public sympathy and support, and President Bola Tinubu had to intervene to forestall any breakdown of law and order in the state.

Wike, on his part, has said that he and his camp have fulfilled their own part of the bargain and that the rest left with Governor Fubara and his camp.

See the video of the birthday event here:

