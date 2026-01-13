Fayose had urged Rivers Governor Siminalayi Fubara to reconcile with Nyesom Wike rather than continue political confrontation

He had warned that challenging Wike’s political authority could worsen instability and weaken Fubara’s position

The Rivers State House of Assembly had begun impeachment proceedings amid the prolonged political crisis

Former Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose, has urged Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, to seek reconciliation with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, rather than sustain a political confrontation that continues to unsettle the state.

Fayose made the appeal during an exclusive interview on ARISE TV while reacting to the lingering power struggle between Fubara and his predecessor.

He said political leaders often rise through the support of others and must recognise that reality. “My own position is always clear. Fubara, my governor, all of them, got their strength from other people.”

Fayose advocates humility and reconciliation

Drawing from examples in other states, Fayose said humility has helped leaders avoid prolonged political crises. He pointed to developments in Kogi State and the relationship between its leaders as a model of restraint and loyalty.

“Look at Kogi. Why are we not having issues in Kogi? Why is Governor Kogi being very humble? Whatever you say about Yahaya Bello, he doesn’t want to hear it. Whatever anybody comes to say to him about Yahaya, he remembered the day Yahaya Bello gave him that platform,” he said.

Fayose also recalled advice he once gave to his successor in Ekiti, encouraging cooperation instead of public hostility.

He warned Fubara against contesting Wike’s political influence in Rivers, especially on the debate around who holds the symbolic leadership position in the state.

“There’s a difference between the office and 001. What brought about the 001? Who gave you the platform to call yourself the 001? It is a sad narrative for Governor Fubara to be struggling. Rather, he should manage the situation.”

Impeachment threat deepens political tension

Fayose appealed directly to the governor to prioritise peace.

“Let me tell you again. I want to advise Governor Fubara again. Please governor Fubara, I’m begging you, go and make amends and be at peace.”

He also cautioned that political allies may abandon leaders when difficulties arise.

Fayose said Fubara should learn from past political lessons and respect constitutional boundaries.

The comments came as the Rivers State House of Assembly commenced impeachment proceedings against Fubara over allegations of gross misconduct, including demolition of the Assembly complex, extra budgetary spending, and defiance of a Supreme Court ruling. The political standoff has continued to fuel instability across the state.

