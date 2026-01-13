Fayose said President Tinubu would not abandon FCT Minister Nyesom Wike amid the lingering political crisis in Rivers State

He argued that Wike remained politically valuable due to his performance in Abuja and his role in delivering electoral victories for the APC

Fayose dismissed claims that Tinubu caused the PDP’s internal crisis, describing the party’s challenges as self-inflicted

Former Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose, has predicted that President Bola Tinubu will not abandon the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, in the ongoing political dispute involving Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

He said the President is more likely to retain confidence in Wike because of his political influence and electoral value.

APC Progressive Mandate Group had condemned the impeachment move against Rivers Governor Fubara.



Fayose made the remarks during an interview on Arise Television on Tuesday, January 13, while reacting to the prolonged power struggle between Wike and his successor in Rivers State, a conflict that has continued to shape political tension within the state and beyond.

Fayose backs Wike’s political relevance

According to Fayose, Wike remains strategically important to the President, arguing that there is little incentive for Tinubu to distance himself from the former Rivers governor, Vangaurd reported.

“But let me say this to Nigerians, the Asiwaju that I know, will not get rid of a Wike for a Fubara. Wike came from Rivers to give support to President Tinubu,” he said.

Fayose maintained that Wike’s influence extends beyond Rivers, citing his role in strengthening the ruling All Progressives Congress during recent local government contests. He also credited the FCT minister with visible administrative performance in Abuja.

“Wike is in Abuja performing, we’ve never had it so good in Abuja, even a blind man can’t deny that,” Fayose said.

He added that the ruling party’s recent electoral successes in Rivers and expected victories in Abuja further reinforce Wike’s political value to the presidency.

“The local government in Rivers, APC won them courtesy of Wike. The coming local government in Abuja, APC will still win it. So, what else will the President want from Wike?” he queried.

Criticism of Fubara’s political approach

Turning to Governor Fubara’s reported efforts to seek presidential intervention abroad, Fayose described the move as a sign of political miscalculation. He suggested that the governor’s posture reflected overconfidence rather than strategic engagement.

Siminalayi Fubara quits Wike-controlled PDP in Rivers state and joins APC ahead of 2027 elections.



“If Governor Fubara has gone to meet the President (in France), then it shows he needs help. When you don’t praise God, when you refuse to humble yourself and look for peace, you’ll just be running helter-skelter. What he’s looking for is inside his pocket.”

Fayose also addressed the internal struggles facing the Peoples Democratic Party, rejecting claims that the ruling party or the presidency bears responsibility for the opposition’s problems.

“The challenges in the PDP is not the fault of Asiwaju,” he said.

“Failure in my home, God forbid, is not the fault of my neighbour.”

He described the PDP as weakened by internal rivalry and unresolved disputes, warning that persistent divisions could continue to erode its political stability.

“The PDP caused themselves an insurrection. It’s a house that divided against itself and the nature of man is survival of the fittest,” Fayose added.

Fubara, lawmakers at loggerheads again

Legit.ng earlier reported that barely two months after the suspension of emergency rule in Rivers state and the reinstatement of democratic structures, tensions resurfaced between Governor Fubara and members of the state house of assembly led by Amaewhule.

During its 31st legislative sitting, the House condemned the vandalisation of property at the Township School in Port Harcourt and other schools across Rivers state. Lawmakers lamented the alleged decayed infrastructure in public primary and secondary schools and accused the executive arm of doing little to address the situation.

