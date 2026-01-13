Ayodele Fayose warns ADC risks irrelevance without Peter Obi as its presidential candidate for 2027

Fayose asserts Obi's influence boosts electoral prospects for any party he aligns with

ADC's current momentum relies heavily on Obi's popularity and presence in the political scene

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Lagos State - Former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, said the African Democratic Congress (ADC) situation will be worse if it fails to make Peter Obi its 2027 presidential candidate.

Fayose said the ADC would lose relevance ahead of the 2027 general election without Obi, as its presidential flagbearer.

Ayo Fayose urges ADC to make Peter Obi it's 2027 presidential candidate. Photo credit: Ayo Fayose/Mr Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

He said the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate is the central force and main source of attraction within the AD.

According to Fayose, the ADC’s current momentum is largely tied to Obi’s presence.

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, Fayose stated this during a political discussion on Arise TV.

Speaking further, Fayose said Obi’s political influence transcends party structures.

He added that wherever Obi goes, he significantly boosts electoral fortunes.

The former governor cited the Labour Party’s unexpected success after Obi emerged as its 2023 presidential candidate.

“Peter Obi is the life in ADC. I didn’t say there are no other human beings in ADC, but others are largely spent forces.

“I’m not saying Obi will win or will not win the election. But I can tell you this: if ADC fails to field Obi, their situation will be worse than before they even came together.”

Peter Obi will defeat Atiku to ADC presidential ticket

Recall that ADC chieftain Sylvester Edet Okon claimed that Peter Obi will clinch the ADC presidential ticket forthe 2027 election.

Okon urges former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, to step down for Obi, citing southern presidency turn.

The obedient movement's influence solidifies Obi's candidacy within ADC ahead of elections.

2 major drama projected as Obi joins ADC

Legit.ng also reported that Obi's defection to ADC promises political drama ahead of the 2027 elections as his supporters demand a presidential ticket, risking social media battles with Atiku’s camp.

Atoyebi Paul, a political analyst, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, predicts the unlikely outcomes for the ADC, favouring President Bola Tinubu's second term

Paul, while mentioning the possible dilemma of the party ahead of the 2027 election, projected the chances of the ADC, noting that if Obi or Atiku emerged as its presidential candidate, neither of them can defeat President Tinubu

Source: Legit.ng