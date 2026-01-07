Obidient Movement has ruled out Peter Obi's possible return to PDP amid internal party crises

The movement revealed that the PDP faction plans consultations with political figures, including Obi and Atiku Abubakar

Unresolved disputes threaten PDP's appeal and stability ahead of the 2027 elections

FCT, Abuja - The Obidient Movement has ruled out the possibility of former Anambra state governor and 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, returning to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2027 general election, citing the party’s unresolved internal crisis.

The position is articulated by the National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Dr Tanko Yunusa, who speaks in Abuja while reacting to reports that a faction of the PDP plans to court Obi as part of its 2027 repositioning strategy.

The Obidient Movement reacts strongly against suggestions of Peter Obi returning to the PDP before the 2027 polls. Photo credit: @PeterObi/Kola Sulaiman

Yunusa questions the credibility of such moves, arguing that the party’s current state weakens any serious attempt to woo a major political figure.

Unresolved disputes weaken PDP’s appeal

According to Yunusa, the PDP’s lingering internal conflicts raise fundamental questions about the wisdom of inviting Obi back into the fold.

“They are making overtures to him, but the problem is that the party has issues at the moment,” Yunusa says.

He adds that it is difficult to justify courting a candidate into an organisation still battling internal instability.

“If you say you are making an overture for him to return to a place where there are problems, then you have to ask how that works. These are issues that must be considered,” he adds.

PDP faction plans consultations ahead of 2027

The response follows confirmation that a PDP faction is planning consultations with key political figures, including Obi and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, as part of efforts to strengthen the party ahead of the next general election, Vanguard reported.

The Obidient Movement makes its position clear, rejecting any move for Peter Obi to return to the PDP ahead of 2027. Photo credit: @PeterObi

The PDP South-South Chairman, Emmanuel Ogidi, confirms the planned outreach, saying the consultations form part of wider engagements with influential opposition leaders.

Ogidi notes that the discussions include Obi, now associated with the African Democratic Congress (ADC), alongside other prominent political actors.

Concerns persist over party stability

While the PDP faction views the outreach as a strategic move to rebuild and consolidate the opposition, Yunusa maintains that unresolved internal disputes remain a major stumbling block.

He warns that without addressing its internal contradictions, the party risks undermining its appeal to high-profile figures and weakening its chances in the 2027 presidential contest, Punch reported.

As the race towards 2027 gathers momentum, the stance of the Obidient Movement underscores the growing importance of party cohesion and stability in shaping Nigeria’s evolving political landscape.

