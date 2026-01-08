Prophet Abel Tamunominabo Boma predicted possible shifts in party loyalty between APC and ADC ahead of the 2027 elections

The prophet said some individuals may leave APC for ADC while Peter Obi is highlighted as a key figure in the opposition

Prophet urged unity, peaceful participation, and respect for leaders and democratic processes

Prophet Abel Tamunominabo Boma has shared a prediction regarding political developments ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 general elections.

The prophet cited potential defections between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Speaking via Instagram on Thursday, January, 8 the prophet outlined what he described as shifts in party loyalty, particularly between mid-2026 and early 2027.

Prophet shares vision for 2026 and 2027

According to Prophet Boma, some individuals currently joining the APC may later switch to the ADC, with possible implications for party performance in the elections.

“I begin to see the people who move into APC begin to come out, to move into ADC,” he said.

He also highlighted the role of Peter Obi in the ADC, describing him as a “significant figure who could challenge APC in 2027.”

Potential shifts between APC and ADC highlighted

The prophet warned of a “confused state” in voting patterns, suggesting that some voters may shift between parties during the election period.

He indicated that while the ADC could perform well, APC may still retain a lead unless Nigerians unite and participate effectively. “Until Nigerians are ready to stand in unity, in love, oneness, togetherness, then we can be able to win Tinubu,” he added.

Calls for unity and peaceful participation

Prophet Boma also urged citizens to maintain respect for leaders, religious institutions, and democratic processes.

He warned against using insults, bullying, or divisive actions, saying such behaviour could negatively affect outcomes.

“It is a simple message. If we want change, we must act peacefully and respectfully,” he stated.

The prophet concluded by encouraging prayers and reflection, emphasising that the future political direction of the country depends on the choices and unity of its citizens.

