Former Peter Obi's running mate in the 2023 election, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has denied declaring intentions to run for the presidency in the 2027 elections

The former vice presidential candidate added that he remains committed to the Labour Party despite Peter Obi's departure to the ADC

Baba-Ahmed also questioned Peter Obi's chances in the ADC for the presidential ticket, while commenting days after Obi joined the coalition movement

Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, the running mate to Peter Obi in the 2023 presidential election, has denied the report that he has declared the intention to run for president in the 2027 general election.

The former vice presidential candidate made the clarification on Friday, January 9, adding that he was still a member of the Labour Party, where he ran along with Peter Obi in the last cycle of elections.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television, the Labour Party chieftain said:

“I never declared to contest the presidency, even though there could be a possibility of that happening. I certainly did not declare for the presidency. I simply reiterated my membership of the Labour Party.”

He maintained that was the submission he made, and that he disclosed that one would have to wait for the timetable of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and when his party would call on people to indicate their interest in the party's ticket.

The Labour Party chieftain faulted those employing sensationalism on social media and spreading "wrong narratives to emotional listeners." His comment came days after Peter Obi dumped the Labour Party and joined the coalition movement in a bid to actualise his presidential ambition.

Baba-Ahmed doubts Obi's chances in ADC

Datti Baba-Ahmed has recently cast doubt on the likelihood of Peter Obi clinching the presidential ticket of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 general election. Datti cited entrenched interests and unresolved ambitions within the emerging opposition coalition.

Speaking during an interview on Trust TV, Datti argued that the internal dynamics of the ADC make it difficult for any single aspirant, including Obi, to emerge without fierce resistance.

“I think it is very unlikely that Peter Obi will secure the ticket. If he does, I will be happy for him,” Datti said.

Explaining decision to remain in Labour Party

Datti explained that his decision to remain in the Labour Party followed careful consideration, insisting he is unconvinced by the arguments advanced for leaving the party despite Obi’s recent exit.

“Last week, the former presidential candidate left our party. The only reason I am here today is to tell the world that I remain in the Labour Party. I am not convinced by the arguments advanced for leaving the party,” he said.

He rejected claims that the LP’s relevance ended with Obi’s departure, noting that the party existed before 2023 and had produced elected officials prior to Obi’s presidential run.

“Labour Party existed before Peter Obi. It produced governors before him,” Datti added.

