Peter Obi's defection to ADC promises political drama ahead of the 2027 elections as his supporters demand a presidential ticket, risking social media battles with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s camp

Atoyebi Paul, a political analyst, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, predicts the unlikely outcomes for the ADC, favouring President Bola Tinubu's second term

Paul, while mentioning the possible dilemma of the party ahead of the 2027 election, projected the chances of the ADC, noting that if Obi or Atiku emerged as its presidential candidate, neither of them can defeat President Tinubu

The coalition movement's adopted political party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has been predicted to experience some political drama ahead of the 2027 general election, following the defection of Peter Obi from the Labour Party to the party.

Atoyebi Paul, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), made the prediction while speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, adding that all the bigwigs in the party have ambitions and none of them was ready to jettison their ambition for another.

According to Paul, two dramas are expected to play out in the ADC ahead of the party's primary. First is the fact that many of Obi's supporters did not want their principal to accept anything less than the presidential slot, which will eventually lead to a social media war between his camp and that of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

ADC: Obi may step down for Atiku, analyst

The analyst chieftain also projected the possibility of Obi stepping down from the primary once he observes that he cannot win and negotiate for a vice presidential slot, adding that most of the members of the Obidient Movement of Peter Obi are not politically mature.

His statement reads:

"It's an interesting journey ahead. I expect so many drama because Peter Obi won't get the party ticket and many of the Obi supporters who have vowed not to settle for anything less than the president's ticket won't take it lightly. We all know majority of them are not that matured politically so it will definitely result into serious social media war between Peter Obi supporters and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar camp who will likely win the ticket. Another thing that's likely going to happen is Peter Obi might recused himself from the primary having observed that he won't win the party ticket just to avoid disgrace and take the Vice President slot.

"A lot of drama and fight will definitely break out because almost all of them in ADC are greedy politicians who are all about themselves and can not sacrifice anything. They haven't learn anything from great political maestro. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his political Ideology. He is very good in long term game. He gave, gave and gave until he gave a president. He was not a president but was pushing people to be president. Example of Ribadu, Atiku and then later former late president Muhammadu Buhari.

"However, whether it's Alhaji Atiku Abubakar or Peter Obi that wins the ADC Ticket, it's just a waste of time and resources, because President Bola Ahmed Tinubu second term is a reality. All the political permutations favours him, they should plan towards 2031 not 2027."

