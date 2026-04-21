Comedian Buchi made the frontline of blogs as she called out a US-based Jubril Isede online

The artist alleged that Jubril Isede, who is his ex-wife’s lover, made some unauthorised moves on his daughter

Following that, the humour merchant came on social media to cry out over the unfair situations as he stated his plans

Popular Nigerian comedian, Onyebuchi Ojieh aka Buchi, has taken to social media to call out his ex-wife Claire’s new lover for beating his little daughter

In a series of fiery Instagram posts, the humour merchant accused Jubril, a US-based man, of mistreating his daughter, seizing her personal belongings.

Comedian Buchi calls out ex-wife’s lover over shocking incident involving daughter. Credit: @buchicomedian

Source: Instagram

Buchi’s posts were laced with anger and frustration as he recounted alleged incidents involving his child.

He wrote:

“Jubril ISEDE.. shameless boy.. u must beat my daughter n nothing i fit do abi?? No go rent house.. ole Caprisomme!! touch my pikin again.”

In another post, Buchi accused Jubril of seizing his daughter’s phone and attempting to play a father figure role inappropriately.

“Jubril ISede Azmin acct balance for Bank of America pass all ur life savings Stingy boy.. u say u go beat me abi.. touch the attachment on her hair after them don loose am.. u dey seize her fone?? wetin u no fit afford make she no call me soon..”

The comedian further mocked Jubril’s pursuit of the “American dream,” alleging that he was using his daughter to prove himself.

“Jubril go chase ur American dream!! abi the dream fall press u?? na my Daughter body u wan show father figure!! Ungrateful darkness.”

Buchi also dragged Jubril’s sister, accusing her of enabling the alleged abuse.

“the_jubril the_jubril U said to me there's nothing i can do .. So America far for ur eye?? @ruqiisede u gave ur brother approval to beat my pikin .. !! everybody who ever played a role to steal my kids will be exposed !! E don do!! time to even talk about that aaliyah_isede .. update us how e dey be na.. make mama proud naaa.. Lagos swallow u??”

See his post below:

How netizens reacted to Buchi's outbursts

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

n_n_e_ka said:

"Any mother that allows her man beat her daughter has already picked sides, and it’s not her child."

mercyffrancis said:

"Why will some women allow their boyfriends to hit their child??? For what??????"

beccaszn said:

"He already hit her,and you are saying he should touch her again…must be ment."

lanky_fez said:

"If he beat her again, nothing will happen. You can only continue wailing. When you know you have kids, why did you divorce. You decided to throw the kids away and make them struggle. Divorce affects kids more."

mr_dubemtiger said:

"Tag his handle make we help u out bro."

omodunni_111 said:

"Where her mama dey when the guy dey beat your daughter 😢..."

mide_tom_ said:

"The recent spate of men speaking out just goes to show how important the person you choose to start life with is! Men's beauty will fade, but what will remain long-lasting is character! Choose wisely and don’t subject yourself to a life of misery and headache!"

choicegold58 said:

"When a marriage breaks it is the children that suffer most😢."

Comedian Buchi's wife, harassed and arrested

In 2021, Legit.ng reported how Rukky, Buchi's estranged wife, caused a scene in their estate after they were charged N700k

Rukky was said to have harassed security personnel in their residential area and vandalised some properties.

The management had to charge them heavily after the act, but they refused to pay.

Their light was disconnected after that, and she went back to make a scene while insisting that their light must be reconnected.

She was later arrested for disturbing the peace of the estate.

Source: Legit.ng