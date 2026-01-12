The Federal Government has disclosed its decision on whether or not there would be toll collection on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos

The decision was announced by the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, during the inauguration of a N40 billion CCTV control centre on the bridge

Umahi said security on the bridge will be handled by the police with a five-minute response time, adding that there would be emergency services

The federal government has ruled out plans to introduce tolling on the rehabilitated Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported.

The Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, assured Lagosians and commuters that the government currently has no plans to collect tolls on the bridge.

The federal government says it will not toll the Third Mainland Bridge. Photo: Pius Utomi Ekpei.

The minister explained that tolling the bridge would require additional construction, which could place extra static load on the structure and create traffic bottlenecks due to its location within the city.

“We will not engage in construction on this bridge because it will entail static load on the bridge. It is also within the town, so it will introduce many bottlenecks; that is why we are not tolling this bridge,” Umahi said.

FG inaugurates of CCTV control centre

Umahi made this known on Sunday while speaking to journalists after inaugurating a N40 billion Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) Camera Control Centre on the bridge.

He added that security on the 11-kilometre bridge would be managed by the Nigeria Police Force, noting that the CCTV infrastructure would ensure a response time of about five minutes in the event of an incident.

According to the minister, emergency support such as tow vans and ambulances will also be stationed on the bridge to promptly address breakdowns and accidents.

Umahi said the government’s approach is aimed at ensuring smooth movement and safety for road users, in line with the administration’s broader commitment to improving infrastructure and quality of life.

FG to spend N3 trillion on Third Mainland repair

Legit.ng reported earlier that the federal government announced a plan to rehabilitate the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State in August 2025.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, said the Third Mainland Bridge rehabilitation would cost President Bola Tinubu's administration over N3 trillion.

Umahi explained the areas of the Third Mainland Bridge (Nigeria’s longest bridge) that need massive repair.

Umahi says emergency services, including tow vans and ambulances, will be available on the bridge. Photo: Pius Utomi Ekpei.

Umahi inspects Abuja-Keffi Road

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Minister inspected the ongoing reconstruction of the Abuja-Keffi dual carriageway, expressed strong satisfaction with the quality of work done by JRB Construction.

The Abuja–Keffi Road, a major link between the Federal Capital Territory and Nasarawa State—home to thousands of civil servants working in Abuja, is expected to significantly ease traffic and reduce travel time once completed. The project is scheduled to finish by the end of March 2026.

The minister said the contractor’s performance had pushed other contractors to increase their pace while reaffirming the government’s commitment to supporting indigenous companies showing exceptional capacity.

