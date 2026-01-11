APC chieftain Atoyebi Paul has celebrated the reported Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's defection, describing it as a victory for the ruling party

The APC chieftain lamented that the demand of the NNPP national leader, Rabiu Kwankwaso, for a key role in government complicates the defection dynamics

This came amid the report that Governor Yusuf of Kano has completed the plan to dump the NNPP for the APC ahead of the 2027 election

Atoyebi Paul, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has welcomed the reported defection of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano into the party, saying the development was a big win for the ruling party.

Paul, while speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, disclosed that many of the APC members were happy with the development but lamented that the former governor of Kano and the national chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, would not be joining the governor to defect to the APC.

APC Chieftain speaks on the reported defection of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf from NNPP to APC Photo Credit: @AtoyebiPaulB, @Kyusufabba

Source: Twitter

The APC chieftain maintained that the demand of the former presidential candidate of the NNPP that he must be the presidential or vice presidential candidate of any party he would be supporting may not be fulfilled by the ruling party.

His statement reads:

"It's a big catch for APC, and all of us are happy about this. The only issue here is that Kwankwaso is not coming with the governor because he wants to negotiate for a bigger role in the next government in 2027. He said any party that wants the NNPP support must make him their flagbearer or at least the vice president role. The offer that I don't think APC would grant for now. However, I hope that with all the political bigwigs in the Kano APC, there won't be a power tussle."

Kano governor set to join APC

There have been claims that Governor Yusuf of Kano, who has been the only governor of the NNPP and a major ally of Kwankwaso, was set to dump the party for the ruling APC. The movement of the governor has led to political debate in the state.

Recently, Kwankwaso warned against political betrayal, adding that people of such calibre do not last in politics. At the same time, the rumour that Kwankwaso will also be leaving the NNPP has been intensified.

While Kwankwaso was earlier reported to be in talks with the APC and demanded the vice president's position in the 2023 election from President Bola Tinubu, a recent development shows a shift in the dynamics, saying the former presidential candidate was planning to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf is reportedly set to dump the NNPP for the APC Photo Credit: @Kyusufabba

Source: Twitter

APC sends an open invitation to Governor Yusuf

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Kano state chapter of the ruling APC, under the leadership of its former national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, has sent a special invitation to the state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, asking him to feel free and join their fold.

Abdullahi Abbas, the state chairman of the APC, made this known in a statement in Kano on Tuesday, December 30.

Recall that the defection of Governor Yusuf to the APC has created division within the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP). Yusuf was elected on the platform of NNPP in the 2023 election.

Source: Legit.ng