President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, suspending Governor Fubara amid impeachment efforts

Impeachment in Nigeria's Fourth Republic has seen controversial removals often overturned by courts, raising concerns about due process

Historical impeachments showcase Nigeria’s political instability and the challenges of removing elected governors since 1999

Before President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers state and suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Nma Odu, and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, moves were already under way to remove the governor through impeachment.

Had the process been concluded, Fubara would have joined a short but notable list of Nigerian governors impeached since the return to democracy in 1999. The Fourth Republic has recorded several controversial removals, many of which were later overturned by the courts.

Below is a comprehensive list of governors impeached in Nigeria’s Fourth Republic and the circumstances surrounding their removal.

1. Diepreye Alamieyeseigha (Bayelsa State)

Diepreye Alamieyeseigha was the first civilian governor of Bayelsa State following Nigeria’s return to democratic rule.

Elected in 1999 and re-elected in 2003, his tenure ended abruptly in 2005 when the Bayelsa State House of Assembly impeached him over allegations of corruption, abuse of office and money laundering.

Two years after his removal, Alamieyeseigha pleaded guilty to multiple corruption charges and was sentenced to prison, making his case one of the most prominent impeachment episodes in Nigeria’s political history.

2. Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja (Oyo State)

Rashidi Ladoja served as governor of Oyo State from 2003 until his impeachment in January 2006.

Lawmakers removed him from office amid a fierce political battle, and his deputy, Christopher Alao-Akala, was immediately sworn in as governor. However, the courts later ruled in Ladoja’s favour, leading to his reinstatement in December 2006.

Reflecting on the episode years later, Ladoja claimed his impeachment was politically motivated. “I was impeached because I refused to support a third-term agenda,” he said in a 2019 interview, referring to the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

3. Ayo Fayose (Ekiti State)

Ayo Fayose was elected governor of Ekiti State in 2003 but was impeached in October 2006 alongside his deputy, Biodun Olujimi.

Lawmakers accused Fayose of mismanaging public funds, including allegations linked to the Ekiti State Poultry Project. At least 24 of the 26 members of the House of Assembly voted for his removal.

The impeachment later became one of the most legally contested in Nigeria. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo described it as “a clear case of usurpation of power,” while the Supreme Court eventually ruled that Fayose’s impeachment was unlawful.

4. Peter Obi (Anambra State)

Peter Obi, later the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in 2023, was impeached as governor of Anambra State in 2006, just six months after assuming office.

Obi has consistently argued that his removal was punishment for refusing to approve inflated budgets.

“I was impeached because I insisted on doing things the right way,” he once said.

The Court of Appeal nullified the impeachment, ruling that due process was not followed. Obi was reinstated on February 9, 2007, setting a major legal precedent on impeachment procedures in Nigeria.

5. Joshua Dariye (Plateau State)

Joshua Dariye’s tenure as governor of Plateau State was marked by political instability that culminated in his impeachment in November 2006.

Although only eight lawmakers initiated the process, Dariye was removed and replaced by his deputy, Michael Botmang. The Supreme Court later ruled that the impeachment was invalid due to lack of quorum and reinstated Dariye.

His time in office ended in 2007, while corruption allegations followed him long after. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission later accused him of diverting about N1 billion in ecological funds.

6. Murtala Nyako (Adamawa State)

Murtala Nyako was impeached as governor of Adamawa State in July 2014 alongside his deputy, Bala Ngilari.

Lawmakers accused Nyako of misappropriating more than N17 billion, illegally deducting workers’ salaries and misusing local government funds. Following his removal, then Speaker of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, was sworn in as acting governor.

Nyako’s impeachment remains one of the most recent successful removals of a sitting governor in Nigeria.

Impeachment remains rare but contentious

Since 1999, impeachments have remained relatively rare in Nigeria, often triggering legal battles and political crises. Many cases were later overturned by the courts, underscoring persistent concerns about due process, legislative independence and the politicisation of impeachment.

As political tensions continue in Rivers State and beyond, past impeachments serve as a reminder that removing an elected governor in Nigeria is as legally complex as it is politically charged.

