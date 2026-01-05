The remains of Senator Godiya Akwashiki has arrived in Nigeria from India and were received at the Abuja airport by party leaders and associates

Leaders of the Social Democratic Party described Akwashiki’s death as a major loss to Nasarawa State and the nation

The late senator has been remembered for his legislative career, constituency outreach and service in key senate committees

The remains of Senator Godiya Akwashiki, who represented Nasarawa North Senatorial District, has arrived in Nigeria from India on Monday morning, marking a solemn homecoming for the late federal lawmaker who died abroad while receiving medical care.

The body was flown into the country through Abuja and was received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport cargo terminal.

It is expected to be transferred to the National Hospital morgue in the Federal Capital Territory, where it will be kept pending burial arrangements to be announced by the family.

Akwashiki's remains received by party leaders

Officials of the Social Democratic Party, under which Akwashiki served until his death, were present to receive his remains.

The acting National Chairman of the party, Sadiq Gombe, and its 2023 presidential candidate, Adewole Adebayo, led the delegation.

They were joined by former Nasarawa State Governor Umaru Al-Makura, the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Solid Minerals, Jonathan Gaza Gbefwi, former Minister of Information Labaran Makun and other political associates.

Notably absent from the reception were Senate President Godswill Akpabio and other principal officers of the Senate.

Speaking to journalists at the airport, Gombe addressed the development and described the loss as significant.

He said:

“It is a great loss not only to his constituents but also to the SDP and Nigeria at large.”

He also explained the absence of serving senators, saying, “You know the senators are in recess. We feel devastated for the family.”

Tributes reflect political impact of Akwashiki

Adebayo also paid tribute to the late senator, describing him as an influential figure whose death had far-reaching implications for the state. He said, “Many people who know Senator Godiya Akwashiki will know that he is a great man. It is a great loss.”

“His loss hurts the entire state. To us, we do not have many senators, so his death is a great loss,” he added.

Akwashiki died on December 31, 2025, at the age of 52, in an Indian hospital after battling a prolonged illness. He was born on August 3, 1973, in Angba Iggah village of Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area.

Akwashiki's career spans legislature and leadership

His political career began in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, where he served from 2011 to 2019. During that period, he rose from Majority Leader to Deputy Speaker. In 2019, he was elected to the Senate and secured re-election in 2023.

At the National Assembly, Akwashiki chaired the Senate Committee on Inter-Parliamentary Affairs and later headed the Committee on Air Force. He was widely regarded for his constituency outreach and empowerment initiatives across Nasarawa North.

The late senator is survived by his wife and children. Funeral details are expected in the coming days.

