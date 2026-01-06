Daniel Bwala has predicted Peter Obi won't secure ADC's presidential or vice-presidential nomination

Bwala noted that Obi's political influence diminished post-2023 elections, losing crucial support and control

The presidential aide also noted that accusations of party switching highlight Obi's evolving political affiliations over time

FCT, Abuja - Daniel Bwala, special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on policy communication, has predicted that Peter Obi will not emerge as either the presidential or vice-presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Speaking on The Clarity Zone Podcast, Bwala claimed that the former Anambra governor lacks the capacity to serve as director-general of any coalition movement and will ultimately contest the 2027 election on another platform.

Obi’s influence weakened after 2023 elections

According to Bwala, Obi lost control of the political structure he built following the 2023 elections, including his influence in the National Assembly.

“After the election, he lost everybody he was leading. He had members in the House of Representatives. How many are there in the National Assembly?

“The only governor he had… is the governor with him or with us? In fact, I have not seen one that identifies with him at the moment. All the elections he has gone across Nigeria supporting candidates… all of them failed," Bwala asked.

He also criticised Obi’s online supporters, saying:

“The army of Trojans that he has on social media, they attack people. They say you are two-faced, that you change party. That’s what they do every day. But when you say their master and hero has been changing party like a player in the Premier League changes clubs every season, they don’t like it.”

A history of party switches

Bwala further accused Obi of hypocrisy over party loyalty, noting that he has switched political platforms repeatedly.

“He started with PDP, then went to APGA. In APGA, he came back to PDP. From PDP, he went to Labour.

“Right now, when you hear people talk about being between the devil and the deep blue sea, he is between ADC and Labour. He will not be the presidential candidate, he will not be the vice-presidential candidate. Peter Obi is going to run on a platform other than Labour and other than ADC," Bwala said.

Obi’s prospects in 2027

The aide also predicted that Obi will not replicate his 2023 results, where he polled 6,101,533 votes to place third behind candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Bwala argued that Obi’s rise was driven by a fleeting opportunity rather than enduring grassroots strength, describing him as “an actor” whose appeal was “make-believe” rather than rooted in political reality.

ADC faction disowns Peter Obi

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a faction of the African Democratic Congress has rejected the reported defection of former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, declaring that his alleged registration at the party’s Enugu zonal office did not follow laid down procedures.

The group, led by ADC National Chairman Nafiu Gombe, described itself as the party’s authentic national leadership and said the exercise breached the party’s constitution.

Source: Legit.ng