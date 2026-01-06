Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has launched a fresh allegation against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Atiku said no presidential aspirant in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) wil step down

The 2023 PDP presidential candidate alleged that the Presidency is trying to destabilise the ADC election process

FCT, Abuja - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar said no presidential aspirant will step down in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 election.

Atiku added that all 2027 presidential aspirants in the ADC will present themselves freely.

He alleged that agents aligned with the Presidency are attempting to destabilize the ADC, particularly the choice of a presidential candidate.

Atiku’s media adviser, Paul Ibe, made this known in a statement released on Tuesday, January 6, 2026.

This was contained in a statement issued via Ibe’s X handle @omonlakiki

“Any call—overt or covert—for Atiku to 'step aside' is a gift to authoritarian ambition and a betrayal of the Nigerian people.

“The ADC has consistently affirmed its commitment to an open, transparent, and competitive process for selecting its flagbearer. APC proxies and external meddlers have no standing to intimidate, blackmail, or sabotage this democratic resolve.

“When the time comes, all qualified aspirants will present themselves freely. No one is stepping down. If anyone should step aside, it is President Tinubu—whose leadership has become a national liability."

Nigerians react to no ADC presidnetial aspirant will step down

@Otunbacashogy2

I thought the obidients said Atiku offered Obi the ADC ticket. Clowns everywhere.

@JamesOnyii07

You ain't lying, Paul. Your party, the ADC, will self impl0de, when you do not hand that ticket to Nigeria's political wandering Bush Baby(Egbere) and his t0xic followers; their cry go reach heaven. For me, that is the existential threat you and your party should worry about.

@ObohTheophilus7

Shamefully this sane octagenerian failed perennial presidential candidate fought GEJ over zoning to the North and he's now working against zoning He should step down for a Southerner and can contest in 2031,when its Northern term

@barcuit

Your boss no go fit win presidency. We know what he is looking for . E no go fit take us recover..God knows.

Primate Ayodele mentions 'Aspirant' Atiku is to step down for

Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church in Lagos has claimed that Atiku will be asked to step down in favour of former President Goodluck Jonathan ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Primate Ayodele stated that international actors, including the United States (US), the African Union (AU), and the European Union (EU), alongside local figures such as Theophilus Danjuma, ex-Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar, and former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, would be behind the move.

The cleric added that Jonathan would be brought into the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition against the current administration, serving as a one-term alternative to President Bola Tinubu.

Obi, Kwankwaso Reportedly Begin Plot against Atiku

Legit.ng also reported that former presidential candidates Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso allegedly revived partnership to challenge Atiku for the ADC ticket in the 2027 elections.

Former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo advocated for a unified opposition against Atiku, urging Kwankwaso to accept a vice-presidential role.

Analysts warned Atiku's influence could still dominate opposition dynamics despite a potential Obi-Kwankwaso alliance.

