Ambassador Abodunrin weighs in on rumours of Saraki's potential return to the APC ahead of the 2027 elections

This is as some PDP leaders deny Saraki's APC membership, urging focus on grassroots mobilisation for the 2027 elections

Abodunrin also commends the federal and state governments for their efforts in improving security through the Forest Guards initiative

Offa, Kwara state - A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara state, Ambassador Femi Abodunrin, has said that former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, is free to rejoin the ruling party whenever he deems fit.

Legit.ng notes that Abodunrin's comment is in reaction to an allegation that Saraki is a member of the APC in Abuja while he, at the same time, serves as a leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara state.

The allegation was made by a former minister of the national planning and director-general of the Nigerian Institute of Democracy and Legislative Studies (NILDS), Prof. Olarenwaju Sulaiman.

Sulaimon asked to prove Saraki's APC membership

However, reacting to the allegation, some PDP leaders in Kwara state challenged Sulaiman to provide evidence of Saraki's APC membership. The state PDP director of planning and strategy, Mallam Ibrahim Olayinka Otukoko, and the Kwara Central senatorial chairman of the PDP, Alhaji Isiaka Owolabi, while speaking with journalists in Ilorin, stated that “Saraki remains a committed and recognised leader of the PDP in Kwara, nationally and beyond”.

They therefore urged PDP members across the state to ignore distractions and remain focused on grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Saraki free to return to APC - Abodunrin

Speaking with journalists in Offa, Kwara state, on Saturday, January 3, regarding the development, Ambassador Abodunrin said Saraki had no inhibitions about returning to the APC, either at the national or state level, Thisday reported.

“Nobody can stop him from rejoining the party. Saraki is a founding member of the APC. We all witnessed how he was brutally chased out of the party, despite his sacrifices and investments.

“If people are now insinuating that he is on his way back to his roots, to the house he helped to build, then he should hurry and make it quick. Nobody can stop him from rejoining the party,” Abodunrin said.

According to him, many prominent figures in the APC met Saraki at the party.

“Most of the big names in the APC today met him in the APC. There are only a few original foundation chieftains of the party, and only such people can even attempt to say otherwise,” he said.

Insecurity in Kwara: FG commended

Speaking on the state of security, the former envoy commended the federal government and the Kwara state government for institutionalising the Forest Guards initiative to curb the activities of non-state actors in forested areas.

He urged the authorities to prioritise the welfare and proper equipping of newly recruited forest guards to ensure the initiative’s success.

Has PDP chieftain Wabara dumped party for ADC?

In a related development, Adolphus Wabara, chairman of the board of trustees (BoTs) of the PDP, has refuted what he called “planted mischievous media reports” that he had dumped the PDP for the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Wabara, 77, urged PDP faithful and Nigerians to disregard the “fake and misleading social media reports” which reported that he had defected to the ADC ahead of the 2027 elections.

The PDP BoT Chairman spoke on the heels of social media reports that he was among the southeast leaders who went to Enugu State on Wednesday, December 31, to welcome ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo when he came to endorse the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, for the 2027 presidential race.

