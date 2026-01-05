Rivers State PDP has suspended its Caretaker Committee Chairman, Robinson Ewor, for publicly supporting FCT Minister Nyesom Wike

The party accused Ewor of making statements capable of destabilising the PDP and undermining its leadership

Chief Ogbam Ojimah has been appointed Acting Chairman as the party pledges loyalty to its national leadership

Port Harcourt, Rivers - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers state has suspended its Caretaker Committee Chairman, Robinson Ewor, over his public support for the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The party said Ewor’s actions and statements were capable of undermining the party’s unity and stability at a critical period.

Ewor had, on Friday, accused Governor Siminalayi Fubara of misleading party leaders and supporters during the prolonged political crisis in the state.

Speaking during a press briefing in Port Harcourt, he alleged that the governor falsely created the impression that he was ready to wrest political control of the state from Wike, only to later abandon the party at the peak of the crisis.

According to him, PDP stakeholders were led to believe that Governor Fubara was prepared for a political showdown with Wike, but were left stranded “in the middle of a political sea” when the governor defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in early December 2025.

PDP takes action

However, the Rivers State PDP leadership swiftly moved to distance itself from Ewor’s comments, announcing his suspension as both Caretaker Chairman and a member of the party.

According to Daily Trust, the decision was communicated after an emergency meeting of the party’s Caretaker Committee held in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

Speaking at the meeting, the Secretary of the Caretaker Committee, Chief Ogbam Ojimah, who has now assumed the role of Acting Chairman, reaffirmed the party’s loyalty to the national leadership of the PDP under Dr Kabiru Turaki.

Ojimah stressed that Wike remained expelled from the PDP and had no right to interfere in the affairs of the party in Rivers State.

He explained that Ewor effectively relinquished his position by openly associating with the FCT minister, whose expulsion from the party had already been affirmed.

“The Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, Rivers State Chapter, after our meeting here today, the 3rd of January, 2026, hereby resolved as follows: that we disassociate ourselves from the press statement and public utterances credited to Dr Nname Robinson Ewor, the former Chairman,” Ojimah said.

He added that the party considered Ewor’s actions as a voluntary resignation, which was subsequently formalised through suspension.

“That it is important to re-emphasise and remind the general public that Hon. Nyesom Wike has already been expelled from our party and therefore has no right to interfere in the affairs of the PDP,” he stated.

Party appoints new chair

The party further resolved to appoint Chief Ogbam Ojimah as Acting Chairman and Dr Baribefu Fidunko as Acting Secretary of the PDP in Rivers State.

Ojimah said the party remained committed to rebuilding and repositioning itself for effective participation in future elections, despite ongoing political tensions in the state.

