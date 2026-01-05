Tensions rise within APC over comments about Governor Fubara by the party's NWC officials

APC South-South National Vice Chairman, Hon. Victor Giadom called Fubara 'so called governor', while claiming that FCT minister Nyesom Wike’s influence is pivotal for success in Gokana LGA, Rivers state

APC National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru condemns Giadom's disrespectful language towards an elected governor

Tension has broken out within the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) following a sharp public disagreement between two senior party officials over comments directed at Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and the political influence of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike.

The disagreement pits the APC National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru, against the party’s South-South National Vice Chairman, Victor Giadom, whose recent remarks at a political event in Rivers state have sparked internal backlash.

APC’s NWC members clash as tensions rise over Governor Siminalayi Fubara. Photo credit: @SimFubaraKSC/@GovWike

Source: Facebook

Basiru faults Giadom’s remarks on Rivers gov

Reacting on Sunday, January 4, via his verified Facebook page, Basiru strongly criticised Giadom for referring to Fubara as a “so-called governor of Rivers state” during Wike’s thank-you visit to Gokana Local Government Area last week.

Describing the language as inappropriate and disrespectful, Basiru said such remarks were inconsistent with the responsibilities of a national party officer.

“I find it unfortunate that a member of the NWC, who is the Vice Chairman of the South-South zone of the APC, was referring to a governor in our party as a ‘so-called governor of Rivers State.

“No matter what his allegiances are to anybody, it is unbecoming of somebody holding such a sensitive position, and it should not be encouraged by anybody," Basiru said.

Basiru: Respect for elected offices must be upheld

The APC national secretary stressed that political disagreements should not justify the denigration of elected officials, regardless of party affiliation or internal rivalries.

“Even if the governor is not in our party, you can’t refer to an elected governor as a ‘so-called governor’ in order to please anybody.

“The office of the governor is an exalted position, and whoever is occupying it must be respected, irrespective of whatever political differences you have or whatever animosity exists between them," he said.

Giadom asserts Wike’s dominance in Gokana

Basiru’s intervention follows comments made by Giadom at the Gokana event, where he openly declared Wike’s dominance in the local government area and suggested that Governor Fubara’s political success there depended on the FCT minister, Daily Trust reported.

“I guarantee, on behalf of my brothers, that the Gokana people are for Wike and Tinubu and nobody will challenge Wike’s influence in Gokana.

“Gokana is a ‘no-go area’ for anybody, even Governor Fubara. For him to win anything in Gokana, he must pass through Wike," Giadom said.

Local APC leaders echo loyalty to Wike, Tinubu

Giadom’s comments were reinforced by other APC figures at the event, including the Deputy Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Dumle Maol, and the Gokana Local Government Council Chairman, Confidence Deko. Both leaders publicly pledged allegiance to Wike and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

APC NWC faces internal turmoil over Governor Siminalayi Fubara. Photo credit: @officialAPCng

Source: Twitter

Responding at the gathering, Wike expressed appreciation to the people of Gokana for their support and urged them to remain united.

The FCT minister also emphasised that political actors across party lines in Rivers State were cooperating in support of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, noting that APC and PDP members were working together to advance governance and development in the state.

Rivers crisis: Fubara's fate predicted amid fight with Wike

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the renewed rivalry between Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers and his predecessor, now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has started being dissected by political analysts in the country, including Omotayo Yusuf.

Yusuf, in an interview with Legit.ng, explained that the state is known for its consistent political war because of a lack of structure in the oil-rich state. He noted that the recent defection of Governor Fubara from the Peoples Democratic Party to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), may not protect him from the grip of Wike.

Source: Legit.ng