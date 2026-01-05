Former presidential candidates Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso have allegedly revived partnership to challenge Atiku for ADC ticket in 2027 elections

Former Nigeria's president Olusegun Obasanjo advocated for unified opposition against Atiku, urging Kwankwaso to accept vice-presidential role

Analysts warned Atiku's influence could still dominate opposition dynamics despite potential Obi-Kwankwaso alliance

Fresh manoeuvring has begun within Nigeria’s opposition as former presidential candidates Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso position themselves to jointly challenge former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential ticket ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Political insiders say the emerging calculations point to a revived Obi–Kwankwaso partnership.

They noted that this is aimed squarely at weakening Atiku’s grip on the opposition space and preventing a repeat of the fragmented contest that characterised the 2023 presidential election.

Opposition calculations reopen talks between Obi, Kwankwaso

Obi and Kwankwaso, who flew the flags of the Labour Party (LP) and the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) respectively in 2023, previously explored an alliance but failed to reach agreement on who would lead the ticket. That effort collapsed shortly before the election.

With both men having demonstrated strong regional appeal in 2023, Obi sweeping the South-East, Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory, and Kwankwaso dominating Kano, sources say renewed talks are being driven by the belief that their combined strength could counter Atiku’s long-standing influence within the opposition.

Obasanjo rallies forces for joint ticket against Atiku

As reported by Daily Trust, sources said that former President Olusegun Obasanjo has taken a leading role in efforts to bring both camps together, convinced that a unified ticket offers the opposition its clearest path to relevance in 2027.

One source said Kwankwaso recently held talks with Obasanjo in Abeokuta, where the former president urged him to join the ADC and accept a vice-presidential slot under an Obi-led ticket.

“Kwankwaso went to Abeokuta to meet Baba Obasanjo last week and Baba told him to join the ADC and accept to be Obi’s vice,” the source said.

The source added that similar advice had earlier come from former military president Ibrahim Babangida, though without explicit discussion of positions.

Strategy targets ADC primaries rather than avoidance

According to insiders, the plan is not to sidestep Atiku but to confront him directly at the ADC primaries.

“The goal is to get Obi and Kwankwaso to work together in order to challenge Atiku for the ADC ticket.

"They know Atiku will not back down easily, and that the internal dynamics of party politics favour him," a source explained.

The source added:

“There is hardly a chance that either Obi or Kwankwaso, acting alone, can defeat Atiku at the primaries. But with both of them pulling their weight together, they believe they may stand a chance.”

Kwankwaso confirms talks as decision looms

While Obi formally joined the ADC recently and has publicly signalled his intention to contest in 2027, Kwankwaso remains within the NNPP. However, he confirmed at the weekend that consultations were ongoing.

Through a close aide, Kwankwaso told Daily Trust that discussions were at an advanced level.

“Although our party has not yet finalized our stance and reached a consensus on our next step, we can confirm that we are having top-level talks with key players from across all of politics, including politicians and individuals,” explained this aide.

He added:

“Our position will soon be made public. We strongly believe that Nigeria needs an urgent break from the present setting rife with insecurity and the failure of critical infrastructure.”

The aide encouraged supporters to remain patient, saying:

“We appeal to the public to remain patient and to continue to support our cause while we toil to create a better Nigeria for all citizens.”

Alternative platform considered if ADC route fails

Despite the focus on securing the ADC ticket, promoters of the alliance are reportedly preparing a backup plan.

“They have decided that if they fail to secure the ADC ticket, knowing how formidable Atiku is within the party, they will move to another political party to actualise the joint ticket,” another source disclosed.

Kwankwaso lays down conditions for any merger

Addressing supporters at the weekend, Kwankwaso made it clear that any coalition must place him at the centre of the ticket.

“At the national level, our hope is to merge with others, whether under the NNPP or any other platform. But those who want us must agree that I, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, will be number one or number two,” he said.

He also dismissed reports suggesting an imminent defection of Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to the APC, denying any arrangement with the ruling party, Vanguard reported.

“The Federal Government and the APC reached out to us. We sat down and discussed, but this party or movement is not about me, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso alone or my personal interest.

“I asked them what they had to offer me, the party chairman, the executives and our supporters, but they could not provide concrete answers," he said.

Analysts say Atiku remains decisive factor

Political analysts, while speaking with Legit.ng on Monday, January 5, said the renewed Obi–Kwankwaso push reflects lessons from 2023 but warn that Atiku’s presence could still define the outcome.

Prof. Abubakar Kari of the University of Abuja described the potential ticket as “mouthwatering”, noting the complementary appeal of both politicians.

“If the two are able to pool their resources, it would be a very formidable ticket. It may not automatically displace the APC, but it would certainly give the ruling party a serious run for its money,” he said.

However, Kari cautioned that the opposition risks repeating past mistakes if it splinters again.

“If Atiku is on the ballot, he will likely be the only northern Muslim candidate… This would further split opposition votes,” he warned.

Dr Sam Amadi of the Abuja School of Political and Social Thought echoed the view, saying the ticket’s success would depend on broader northern backing.

“If the ticket also enjoys the backing of figures like El-Rufai, Atiku or other northern heavyweights… then it becomes a very solid ticket that could seriously threaten President Tinubu,” he said.

