Former Kano governor Rabiu Kwankwaso is said to be exploring his options of an alliance with Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi for 2027 elections

Internal disagreements within Kwankwasiyya movement amidst Kano Governor Yusuf's defection to APC

PDP emphasised the need for opposition unity against the ruling APC amid growing public discontent

Fresh realignments appear to be taking shape within Nigeria’s opposition politics, as former Kano State Governor and leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, is reportedly exploring a possible alliance with Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Kwankwaso weighs ADC option amid shifting political ground

Sources familiar with the talks say Kwankwaso is in quiet discussions with the African Democratic Congress (ADC), following recent defections of key political actors and the reported movement of his political structure in Kano towards the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The development comes amid reports that Kano state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, alongside most members of the state House of Assembly, is preparing to defect to the APC, a move said to have unsettled the NNPP hierarchy.

Kwankwaso: Quiet talks said to be ongoing with Atiku and Obi

According to sources, negotiations are ongoing to determine the feasibility of a broad opposition coalition that would bring together Atiku, Obi and Kwankwaso under the ADC platform.

If realised, the alliance could significantly reshape the opposition landscape ahead of 2027, given that the trio finished second, third and fourth respectively in the 2023 presidential election.

“Discussions are still at an exploratory stage, but there is clear interest in forming a united front capable of challenging the ruling party,” a source told THISDAY.

Tension within Kwankwasiyya movement over Kano defections

Kwankwaso is reportedly opposed to Governor Yusuf’s planned defection to the APC, a development that has sparked internal disagreements within the Kwankwasiyya movement, his core political base.

Sources close to the Kano governor disclosed that senior APC figures, including Vice President Kashim Shettima, APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje, and other party leaders, are expected at a ceremony marking Yusuf’s defection in Abuja.

Obi’s move to ADC boosts opposition momentum

Peter Obi’s recent defection to the ADC has further fuelled coalition talks. The former Labour Party presidential candidate joined the party alongside supporters and opposition lawmakers.

An ADC chieftain, Dr Ladan Salihu, speaking with Legit.ng on Saturday, January 3, said Obi’s entry had altered the balance of opposition politics.

“Obi’s decision has repositioned the ADC as a serious contender and a rallying point for opposition forces,” Salihu said.

APC consolidates power as opposition seeks unity

While opposition figures explore alliances, the APC continues to expand its dominance, boasting 28 governors nationwide following fresh defections, including Plateau state Governor Caleb Mutfwang, who formally joined the ruling party on Monday, December 29.

Despite this, opposition leaders believe growing public dissatisfaction could provide an opening ahead of 2027 if unity is achieved.

PDP calls for cooperation among opposition parties

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has also acknowledged the need for collaboration, saying opposition parties must work together to challenge the ruling APC.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, said the party’s immediate priority was resolving internal legal issues before engaging in broader alliance talks.

“We know the opposition must agree to work together to defeat the ruling party, but how that agreement will be executed is a discussion for the future,” Ememobong said.

Kano governor reportedly begins plot to dump NNPP

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Yusuf is said to be preparing to defect from NNPP to a new party ahead of the 2027 elections.

The state's grassroots leaders publicly support Yusuf's move, citing the need for a strategic shift. Former governor of the state, Rabiu Kwankwaso, acknowledged impending defection, adding that lawmakers should follow the governor.

