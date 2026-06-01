The world football governing body has approved several new rules ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) has been granted expanded powers, giving officials greater authority in key decision-making situations

One of the amended laws directly affects the set-piece routines employed by Arsenal during the Premier League and UEFA Champions League campaigns this season

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) has confirmed a series of rule changes ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The tournament, which kicks off in Mexico City on June 11, 2026, will be played under new regulations aimed at improving fairness, reducing time-wasting, and ensuring greater consistency in refereeing decisions.

Among the most notable changes are expanded VAR powers, stricter disciplinary measures, and tighter controls on game management during stoppages.

FIFA confirms nine new 2026 World Cup rules, including VAR expansion, strict time limits, and tougher discipline to improve fairness and reduce time-wasting. OLI SCARFF/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

List of Amended Rules

Tougher Measures Against Time-Wasting

IFAB has moved to eliminate so-called tactical timeouts, where a goalkeeper receives treatment while teammates gather near the touchline for instructions from coaches.

Goalkeepers may still receive medical treatment, but referees will prevent outfield players from leaving the field for tactical discussions during stoppages. A former FIFA refereeing chief Pierluigi Collina said:

"We will not allow teams to go to the benches when a goalkeeper is lying on the ground injured.

"The goalkeeper has the right to be injured, but the players do not have the right to leave the field of play to have some sort of timeout with their respective coaches," per SI.

No Covering of Mouths During Confrontations

Players who cover their mouths with either a hand or shirt during confrontations will now be shown a red card automatically.

The rule applies only to acts of aggression. Players who cover their mouths while speaking with teammates or opponents in normal situations will not be penalized.

No Delays During Substitutions

Players being substituted will have just 10 seconds to leave the pitch after being notified and must exit via the nearest touchline.

While there will be no direct punishment for the departing player, the incoming substitute will be unable to enter the match at the first natural stoppage after one minute of play. This could leave the offending team temporarily playing with one fewer player, per Sky Sports.

Other New Rules

Red cards for players who leave the field in protest of a referee's decision. Managers can be shown red cards for encouraging players to walk off the pitch. Teams responsible for causing a match abandonment will automatically forfeit the game.

VAR can intervene when a second yellow card has been awarded incorrectly. Photo by: Luis ROBAYO / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

VAR can intervene when a second yellow card has been awarded incorrectly, but cannot recommend a second yellow card that would result in a dismissal. Incorrectly awarded corner kicks and cases of mistaken identity can now be corrected through VAR. Players receiving on-field medical treatment must leave the pitch for at least one minute before returning, with goalkeepers exempt from the rule. Each half at the 2026 World Cup will include a three-minute hydration break, with the timing determined by the referee.

FIFA relocates Iran’s camp

Legit.ng previously reported that FIFA relocated Iran’s camp to Mexico amid ongoing tensions with the US-Israeli escalation in Tehran.

Team Melli will now camp in Tijuana, Mexico, instead of Arizona, US, even though they will play their matches in Los Angeles and Seattle.

Source: Legit.ng