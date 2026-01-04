NNPP leader Rabiu Kwankwaso says he will only defect to another party if offered the presidential or vice-presidential ticket for 2027

Legit.ng's Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award-winning journalist with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

Kano state - The former governor of Kano state and the national leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has said he would only consider defecting to another political party if he is offered either the presidential or vice-presidential ticket ahead of the 2027 general election.

The former Kano governor, while addressing NNPP supporters at his residence in Kano, reflected on his long political career and the future direction of the party.

Kwankwaso also condemned the reported plan by Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the move as a betrayal of trust and sacrifice.

According to Kwankwaso, despite his over four decades of political experience, his supporters across the country would only support any defection if it guaranteed him one of the top two positions in the 2027 elections.

“Despite my political journey spanning more than 40 years, my supporters nationwide will only accept any defection if it comes with either the presidential or vice-presidential ticket,” he said.

Kwankwaso disclosed that the APC had reached out to him to join the party, but he declined the invitation, citing the absence of a clear and concrete offer that would benefit him and his political structure.

“We told them that we agree to go with you, but what will you give me? Appointments? How many? Which one among them will fit me, which I will accept?” he asked. “Which one will also fit the national chairman, since the national chairman and his executives are important people with values? They didn’t answer any of it.”

He reaffirmed the NNPP’s commitment to its political ideology, Kwankwasiyya, which he said is rooted in supporting the poor and empowering young people through employment creation, education, economic growth, improved healthcare, and agricultural development.

“Some people are saying it is just about having options one, two, three and so on. We brought those options before, but this time it is a national issue, and Kano State must be united so that we can win again in the next elections.” Kwankwaso added.

Kwankwaso reacts to Abba's planned defection

Reacting to reports that Governor Abba Yusuf plans to defect to the APC, Kwankwaso expressed shock and disappointment, saying the governor neither consulted him nor gave any convincing reason for the move.

Kwankwaso described the situation as particularly painful, recalling the political struggle that led to the NNPP’s victory in Kano.

He urged his supporters to remain calm and prayerful despite the development.

His words:

“This is a lesson to all of us. We thought everyone had understood,” he said. “We never expected betrayal.”

“After everything we did to rescue Kano from Ganduje and the APC, you have now handed the governorship back to him free of charge,” he lamented.

“We want to give you an assignment: continue praying for them,” Kwankwaso said. “Secondly, if any of you are in contact with them, tell them to stop.”

While Kwankwaso was earlier reported to be in talks with the APC and demanded the vice president's position in the 2023 election from President Bola Tinubu, a recent development shows a shift in the dynamics, saying the former presidential candidate was planning to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Kwankwaso makes strong rejection

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement and the Kwankasiyya State Caucus, have denied the report and public calls that suggested that the leader of the group or its members are planning to join another political party.

This was disclosed the development in a communique following an extensive meeting of the movement, which was held at the Amana Hall, Kwankwasiyya House, Miller Road, in Kano on Friday, January 2.

This was signed by the national legal adviser of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and the chairman of the Rano Caucus, Magaji Mato.

Kano governor set to join APC

This is coming amid the claim that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano, who has been the only governor of the NNPP and a major ally of Kwankwaso, was set to dump the party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The movement of the governor has led to political debate in the state.

Recently, Kwankwaso warned against political betrayal, adding that people of such calibre do not last in politics. At the same time, the rumour that Kwankwaso will also be leaving the NNPP has been intensified.

