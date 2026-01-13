Rabiu Kwankwaso's NNPP has denied endorsing the rumoured defection of Abba Kabir Yusuf, governor of Kano, to the All Progressives Congress (APC)

A report emerged that Kwankwaso, who had previously opposed talks of NNPP members, including Yusuf, defecting to the APC, has reversed his position and endorsed their move

In an official statement obtained by Legit.ng, Ladipo Johnson, NNPP spokesperson, countered the report

Kano, Kano State - The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has accused “political desperados” of attempting to misrepresent a clear and unambiguous message from its national leader, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

In a statement issued on Tuesday night, January 13, and obtained by Legit.ng, Ladipo Johnson, the NNPP’s national spokesperson, criticised a now-recanted media report that claimed Senator Kwankwaso had suddenly reversed his long-held position and endorsed the defection of the Governor of Kano State from the NNPP to the APC.

Kwankwaso clarifies defection approval claims

Johnson clarified that in a video released on Tuesday afternoon, January 13, Kwankwaso’s intention was to ease the current political tension in Kano State. He emphasised that supporters who are being pressured or coerced to join the defection wave should feel free to make their own choices.

The NNPP said:

"This is as wicked a lie as it is clearly a shameful, blatant falsehood by those who obviously have no moral compass and are completely devoid of any scruples."

Johnson criticised those attempting to leave the NNPP, accusing them of having “no self-worth.”

Kwankwaso opposes NNPP members’ imminent defection

The statement reads:

"We would appreciate it if these people would simply move out of the party, if they choose to go. If you feel that you are going to greener pastures and have the support of the masses, then go. Do not attempt to fool the masses that you have the support or blessings of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso."

Furthermore, Johnson emphasised that Kwankwaso has described the planned defection by some members of the Kwankwasiyya and the NNPP, led by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, as “a cold betrayal of trust and of the mandate entrusted to him and defended by the people of Kano State.”

The NNPP added that when the 2027 elections come and go, “those who chose the path of betrayal will face the judgment of the good people of Kano.”

