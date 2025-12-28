Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Human rights activist and lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, said four categories of people are not happy about President Donald Trump bombing terrorists in Nigeria.

Legit.ng reports that the United States announced military action against ISIS-linked militants in Sokoto, northwest Nigeria, at the request of Nigerian authorities.

Deji Adeyanju mentions 4 categories of people not happy about the US airstrike against terrorists in Nigeria. Photo credit: Deji Adeyanju/Donald Trump

Adeyanju said it is not every Nigerian who is happy with the US intervention in the fight against terrorism in the country.

He stated this in a post he made on Facebook on Sunday, December 28, 2025.

He listed the terrorists, terrorist sympathizers, and two other categories as those unhappy with US airstrikes in Nigeria.

“The 4 categories of people not happy about President Trump bombing terrorists in Nigeria:

-Members of the Army who have turned insecurity into a lucrative business venture;

-Terrorists;

-Terrorist sympathizers;

-Those playing opposition politics.

Nigerians react to US airstrike against terrorists

Abdu Yusuf

Apt. The best form of defence is attack. Hence, we commend POTUS for the Christmas gift in anticipation for 2026 sourvenir.

Obidient Chizoba

so you mean that sowore belong to one of the categories because he critised trumps intervention in nigeria correct me if am wrong please.

Aruwa Atok's

Which category Egbon Sowore belongs according to your assessment of his person?, because you are very close to him.

Greg Asemokha

You are 100% accurate but Opposition Politicians should come first because that is what they are leveraging on as their pathway to victory in 2027.

Kehinde Ogungbayi

What about NGOs cashing in on the banditry and insurgency in Nigeria. The public relations firms are not left out, in Nigeria insecurity is now a thriving industry.

Kachi Onyeka Okpara

Which of these category does your guy Sowore fall under because he doesn't support the US bombing Nigeria.

Adegbembo Victor

So are u saying Tinubu does not have the strength to bomb? He has to call on Trump to do it for him? With all the sophistication of Nigeria army?

Peter Ukpa

If insecurity is not profitable for the unpatriotic who claim to be our leaders, why would they wait for Trump to do what they also have the capacity to do. Is our defense budget low?

Or do we lack the necessary tools to do the job?

