The Nigerian Army has recorded significant operational successes across multiple theatres of operation nationwide, neutralising 47 terrorists and arresting 19 criminal suspects within the last 72 hours.

In a statement detailing the coordinated land and air offensives, the army said the operations also led to the rescue of more than 30 kidnapped victims and the recovery of a cache of arms, ammunition and other logistics used by criminal elements.

According to the army, the sustained offensive targets terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other groups threatening national security across different regions of the country.

Successes recorded in Northwest, Northcentral

In the North West and North Central regions, troops carried out intelligence-led ground operations. In Sokoto State, soldiers from forward operating bases in Binji and Tangaza local government areas neutralised three Lakurawa terrorists during ambush operations.

Items recovered included an AK-47 rifle, a motorcycle, communication radios and mobile phones.

Similarly, in Niger State, troops engaged armed terrorists riding motorcycles in Munya LGA, neutralising one suspect and recovering weapons, ammunition, communication equipment and logistics.

In Zamfara State, sustained patrols in Anka and Maru LGAs disrupted terrorist activities, leading to the neutralisation of two terrorists, the destruction of their hideouts and the rescue of civilians who had sustained gunshot wounds.

Kaduna State also recorded successes as troops intervened in Sanga and Zango Kataf LGAs to foil armed robbery and kidnapping attempts. Victims were rescued, while suspected cattle rustlers were arrested. Recovered items included a fabricated rifle, ammunition and rustled livestock.

In Plateau State, troops arrested three cattle rustling suspects in Barkin Ladi and Wase LGAs, recovering motorcycles, knives, mobile phones and cash.

Operations in South-South, South-East, and FCT

In the South-South, troops in Rivers State thwarted planned illegal activities along the Cawthorne Channel in Degema LGA, arresting two suspects and recovering tools allegedly meant for sabotage.

In Delta State, soldiers uncovered two wooden boats conveying about 1,700 litres of stolen crude oil, dealing a blow to economic sabotage in the area.

In Imo State, one suspect linked to the shooting of a civilian was arrested and handed over to the Nigerian Police for further investigation.

Meanwhile, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), an anti-illegal mining operation in Gwagwalada led to the arrest of 11 suspects and the recovery of a motorcycle and petroleum products.

Airstrikes hit terrorists in Northeast

The Air Component of ongoing operations also delivered decisive blows against terrorist enclaves in the North East.

Precision airstrikes on confirmed ISWAP/JAS logistics bases and convergence points in Borno State neutralised at least 42 terrorists.

The army said secondary explosions confirmed the destruction of weapons and explosives stockpiles, while follow-up strikes targeted fleeing terrorists and additional gatherings.

Victims rescued, army reassures Nigerians

Across the various theatres, troops rescued over 30 kidnapped victims, including women and children. The victims were safely evacuated, provided medical attention where necessary and reunited with their families.

Recovered items included AK-47 rifles, magazines, ammunition, communication radios, motorcycles, mobile phones and other logistics used by criminal groups.

The statement said the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, reiterated the army’s commitment to intelligence-driven, joint and people-centric operations aimed at protecting lives, property and critical national assets.

The Nigerian Army reassured Nigerians of its determination to sustain offensive momentum, work closely with sister security agencies and consolidate gains until lasting peace and security are achieved nationwide.

