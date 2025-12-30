Executive members of the NNPP in Gargari Ward , Dawakin Tofa LGA, expelled the party’s Kano state Chairman, Hashimu Dungurawa

The ward cited allegations of internal division, unpaid party dues, and abusive remarks against the Kano state governor as reasons for the decision

The resolution was forwarded to NNPP leadership at all levels, including Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso and Governor Abba Yusuf, for further action

Dawakin Tofa, Kano - The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Kano State is grappling with fresh internal turmoil after the Gargari Ward executives expelled the party’s State Chairman, Hashimu Dungurawa, citing alleged misconduct.

According to the resolution signed by 27 executive members during the ward’s second executive meeting, Dungurawa was removed for creating divisions within the party, instigating internal crises, failing to pay party dues, and making abusive remarks against Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State.

The meeting was held two weeks after the general elections, under the leadership of the Ward Chairman, Shuaibu Hassan, and his secretary, Yahaya Saidu Dungurawa.

The ward executives described the chairman’s actions as detrimental to the unity, image, and progress of the NNPP.

“The conduct of the State Chairman was unacceptable and posed a threat to the cohesion of the party,” the resolution stated.

Copies of the expulsion resolution have been forwarded to the party’s Local Government, State, and National headquarters for further action.

Kwankwaso is notified

The national leader of the party, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, and Governor Abba Yusuf were also informed to provide directives on the matter.

The ward leaders said the expulsion is intended as a deterrent to members who misuse party positions or act above party rules.

They also reaffirmed their loyalty to the NNPP national leadership under Senator Kwankwaso and pledged continued support to Governor Yusuf.

“The action underscores our commitment to peace, unity, and the overall advancement of the party at all levels,” the ward executives added.

The development marks another chapter in the ongoing tensions within the NNPP, reflecting the challenges of maintaining party discipline and cohesion amid rising political contests in Kano State.

