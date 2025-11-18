The NNPP in Kano is in a severe crisis after prominent federal lawmakers defected to the APC, creating a vacuum at the grassroots level

The defections are attributed to deep internal party wrangling and factionalisation, particularly between the camps of leader Rabiu Kwankwaso and the state governor

While the defectors may bring some followers, a political analyst questioned their individual electoral strength without the NNPP platform that originally elected them

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Kano state is currently grappling with a severe internal crisis and an uncertain future following the defection of five of its prominent federal lawmakers to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), a move that party members say has left the party “bleeding and in limbo.”

The exodus, which culminated in November 2025, has seen the party lose significant grassroots influence and legislative muscle.

This, according to party members, has raised questions about its ability to mount a formidable challenge in future elections in its presumed stronghold.

Findings by Legit.ng reveal that those who have jumped ship include the member representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency, Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa; the member for Kano Municipal, Engr. Sagir Ibrahim Koki, the Senator representing Kano South, Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila, and two other Rep members, Aliyu Sani Madakin Gini (Dala) and Alhassan Ado Rurum (Rano/Kibiya/Bunkure), among others.

While the lawmakers gave varied reasons for their departure, from a deepening leadership crisis within the party to a desire to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s second-term bid, the collective impact has struck the NNPP at its core.

NNPP leaders warn defections threaten party structure

In separate interviews with Legit.ng correspondent in Kano, some party stalwarts who pleaded anonymity for fear of reprisals, expressed deep worry over the situation.

One of the NNPP excos in Kano described the defections as a catastrophic blow.

"It is no longer a defection; it is a serious threat. When you lose figures like Kawu Sumaila, a sitting Senator; Jibrin Kofa, a strong grassroots mobilizer; and seasoned legislators like Rurum and Madakin Gini, you are not only losing individuals, but if you look at it carefully, you are losing entire political structures,” the stalwart lamented.

"These are people with massive followership in their constituencies. And you can clearly see that their exit has created a vacuum and a palpable sense of confusion among our members, especially at the grassroots. Sincerely speaking, the party is in limbo,” he added.

Another party chieftain pointed to the resignation of Engr. Sagir Koki, who specifically cited the party’s internal ,, as a validation of long-held concerns.

"Koki’s letter said it all. The internal wrangling, the factionalisation between the camps of our leader, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, and the state governor, has created an unstable environment. These lawmakers are politicians and they need a stable platform to operate and deliver for their people. They felt they have lost the confidence in our ability to provide that,” he said.

The defection of Aliyu Sani Madakin Gini and Alhassan Rurum from the Kwankwasiyya movement in November 2024 was identified by another strong NNPP member in Kano, Hon. Musa Adamu, as the early warning signal that was ignored.

"Rurum and Madakin Gini were the canary in the coal mine. Their exit from Kwankwasiyya last year showed that the grip was loosening. Now, with the others following, it confirms that there is a major crack in the foundation.”

"The Kwankwasiyya ideology alone is no longer enough to hold everyone together,” he added.

Analyst warns defectors face uphill political challenge

However, Mr. Haruna Ismail, a political analyst and a lecturer with the department of history and international studies, Northwest University, Kano, believes the defectors have a steep hill to climb.

"It is visible that a wave of defection hit the Kano State ruling party, NNPP. No one can deny the fact that defectors always carry their loyalists when switching to another party, no matter their size.”

He, however, notes that several factors need to be properly considered to predict the likely implications of these massive defections to the ruling NNPP in Kano, as well as the political weight of defectors, public perception of its triggers, and the peculiarity of Kano politics.

“It's a common belief that these defectors don't stand a chance to win elections, if not because of the platform to run given by the NNPP.”

“The likes of Sagir Koki only come to be known when they are given the ticket to run, and can be easily swept from the political map. Abdulmunin Jibrin has a political weight in his constituency, but his defection from NNPP opens doors for more heavyweight politicians to switch to the party.

"What the defectors will find it difficult to deal with is the public perception of their defection - that they betrayed their leader and the party that handed them the election victory,” he explained.

He further explained that the peculiarity of Kano politics defied predictability, noting that what happened in 2019 and 2023 will continue to redefine it for a long time.

Yusuf rejects rift with Kwankwaso

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Kano Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf reaffirmed his loyalty to his political mentor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, calling him “our leader.”

He said, despite “evil machinations” by some people trying to drive them apart, their relationship remains strong and united.

Yusuf praised Kwankwaso as a gifted, visionary politician whose presence is “a blessing” for Kano and urged party members to stay focused.

