Authorities in Kano have said the allegation suggesting that the recent shake-up in the civil service is a reaction to an alleged political rift in the state is "purely a figment of the author's imagination"

Abdullahi Musa, the head of civil service of Kano state, said the claim that the posting of permanent secretaries was tied to politics "represents a deliberate attempt to mislead the public"

Musa warned that "such baseless insinuations are designed to create disaffection among the governor, his deputy, their supporters, and the broader public, and to sow discord within the ruling party"

Kano, Kano state - Abdullahi Musa, the office of the head of civil service, Kano, has said a report linking the recent posting of permanent secretaries (PS) and directors in the state civil service to a purported rift in the ruling New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) is "concocted".

Legit.ng reports that in a statement on Wednesday evening, November 6, signed by Musa, authorities categorically refuted the story.

Kano state head of service denied claims that an alleged political rift was behind the postings of some senior civil servants. Photo credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

Describing the report as untrue and mischievous, the Kano Civil Service stated that it was a deliberate attempt to mislead the public and cause disaffection within the current administration and top government functionaries.

The statement by the Kano Civil Service partly reads:

"To set the record straight, the posting of these senior civil service officials is part of a standard administrative routine aimed at enhancing efficiency within the state’s civil service and to fill the vacancies as a result of the imminent retirements of permanent secretaries and directors affected by the annulled tenure elongation exercise scheduled for December.

"This routine posting involved multiple ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) and was in no way influenced by any perceived wrongdoing, political considerations or interpersonal issues."

Governor quashes reports of 'fight' with Kwankwaso

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Abba Kabir Yusuf, the governor of Kano state, dismissed rumours of a frosty relationship with his political benefactor, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Speaking during a media chat monitored by Legit.ng, Yusuf said he has no problem with "my leader" (Kwankwaso) at all.

