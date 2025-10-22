Kano state governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has reiterated his commitment and loyalty to his political godfather, Rabiu Kwankwaso

Abba Kabir Yusuf, the governor of Kano, has reiterated that no one can pitch him against his political godfather and the national leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The governor of the north-central state maintains that the relationship between him and Kwankwaso remains cordial and getting stronger.

Yusuf speaks on the relationship with Kwankwaso

Vanguard reported that Governor Yusuf made the comment while speaking at an event held at his residence at Miller Road in Kano in honour of Kwankwaso's 69th birthday on Tuesday, October 21. He vowed that no one could come between him and the former governor of the state.

Governor Yusuf described Kwankwaso as "our leader" to himself, the NNPP government in the state, the state government officials and the family of the Kwankwasiyyah's movement. He added that Kwankwaso's supporters remain "united and strong, despite the evil machinations of people who want to see us disunited."

He further stressed that Kwankwaso is a gifted politician with foresight, noting that having him in Kano is a blessing from God to the people of Kano. He added that Kwankwaso "loves the people of Kano State and indeed, all Nigerians and who works for their progress and development.”

Yusuf speaks amid defection rumour

The Kano governor reiterated his commitment to the development of the state using the ideology of the Kwankwasiyyah movement. Yusuf's comment came at the time it was being rumoured that the governor was one of the opposition governors who was planning to dump the NNPP for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The rumour was becoming believable as no less than four governors from the leading opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have dumped their party for the APC, leading to the allegations that President Bola Tinubu was planning to turn Nigeria into a one-party state.

Speaking earlier at the event, the former governor of Kano called on the supporters of the NNPP and the Kwankwasiyyah movement across the country to remain united and work for the success of the party.

Kwankwaso also extended his appreciation to Ajuji Ahmed, the NNPP national chairman and members of the party in about 30 states. He extended similar gratitude to Kwankwasiyyah followers and dignitaries in different parts of the country who graced the event.

