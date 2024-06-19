The NNPP in the colossal northern state of Kano has again criticised its main rival, the APC

Legit.ng reports that since the NNPP displaced the APC from power in March 2023, there has been constant tension in Kano state

Initially, it was the legal battle over the rightful occupant of the Kano state government house; now it is the Kano emirate tussle

Kano, Kano state - The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of being desperate to grab power in Kano state.

As reported by Vanguard, the NNPP criticised the APC via a statement signed on Wednesday, June 19, by Ladipo Johnson, its national spokesperson.

The party alleged that the APC is trying to usurp Abba Kabir Yusuf, the current governor of Kano state. Yusuf also doubles as a key chieftain of the NNPP.

NNPP cited the APC's stance on the Kano emirate tussle as an example of the ruling central party’s alleged desperation for power.

Legit.ng had reported that Abdullahi Abbas, the Kano state chairman of the APC, called for the arrest of a former governor of Kano state, Rabiu Kwankwaso, saying the NNPP leader is a threat to the security of the state.

Abbas was responding to the allegations made by Kwankwaso, who accused the past administration of misleading the federal government to destabilise Kano state.

APC bent on undermining democracy - NNPP

Reacting, the NNPP alleged that the APC is using the judiciary and security forces to undermine the democratic process and incite violence in the prominent northern state.

It called on Nigerians to rise against the APC’s “dangerous plot”.

NNPP's statement partly reads:

“The APC has never hidden their vow to make Kano state ungovernable for the rightful winner of the March 18, 2023 governorship election, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf."

