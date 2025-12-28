Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Just In: Fayose Releases Documents Makinde Got N50bn From Tinubu’s Govt
Politics

Just In: Fayose Releases Documents Makinde Got N50bn From Tinubu’s Govt

by  Adekunle Dada
1 min read

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ibadan, Oyo State - Former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose has released documentary evidence indicating that Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde received N50 billion from the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government as a special intervention fund following the January 2024 explosion in Ibadan.

Fayose released a memo from the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation to back up his claim after Makinde asked him to provide evidence that he received such money.

Ayo Fayose releases documents showing that Governor Seyi Makinde got N50bn from Tinubu’s govt after the Ibadan explosion
Ayo Fayose shares documents as proof that Governor Seyi Makinde received N50 billion from Tinubu's government. Photo credit: @intodaysnigeria/Seyi Makinde
Source: UGC

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday, December 28, 2025.

“Meanwhile, only N4.5bn was released to victims of the Ibadan Explosion. Rather, he diverted this fund and many others to his Presidential ambition, which is the reason for the crisis in the PDP and his attacks on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his government.”

Read also

Just In: Fresh explosion rocks another northern state

He dared Governor Makinde to sue him, stating that he has proof of other intervention funds.

“Lastly, I challenge Governor Seyi Makinde to sue me on this. Let me also tell him that there are proofs of other intervention funds received from Tinubu’s administration by the Oyo State Government, which the governor refused to disclose to the people.”

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Bola TinubuAyo FayoseOyo StateFederal Government Of NigeriaSeyi Makinde
Hot:
Victor osimhen Daydrian harding Marie temara Touching love messages Nigeria dr congo tv stations