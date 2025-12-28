Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ibadan, Oyo State - Former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose has released documentary evidence indicating that Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde received N50 billion from the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government as a special intervention fund following the January 2024 explosion in Ibadan.

Fayose released a memo from the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation to back up his claim after Makinde asked him to provide evidence that he received such money.

Ayo Fayose shares documents as proof that Governor Seyi Makinde received N50 billion from Tinubu's government. Photo credit: @intodaysnigeria/Seyi Makinde

Source: UGC

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday, December 28, 2025.

“Meanwhile, only N4.5bn was released to victims of the Ibadan Explosion. Rather, he diverted this fund and many others to his Presidential ambition, which is the reason for the crisis in the PDP and his attacks on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his government.”

He dared Governor Makinde to sue him, stating that he has proof of other intervention funds.

“Lastly, I challenge Governor Seyi Makinde to sue me on this. Let me also tell him that there are proofs of other intervention funds received from Tinubu’s administration by the Oyo State Government, which the governor refused to disclose to the people.”

Source: Legit.ng