Lagos stood still for another momentous celebration as the popular Eyo Festival was held on Saturday, December 27, at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos

The 'Centre of Excellence' hosted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the 2025 Adamu Orisha Play Eyo Festival in Lagos

President Tinubu explained why the festival must remain an unbroken part of Lagos State’s living tradition

Lagos Island, Lagos State - President Bola Tinubu on Saturday, December 27, attended the grand finale of the week-long 2025 Eyo festival, in a white robe, a damask sash slung over his shoulder, and a distinctive hat emblazoned with bold, decorative stars.

Like other revellers, the president also carried a long staff called 'opambata'.

President Bola Tinubu carries the sacred staff during the 2025 Eyo festival in Lagos. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Eyo: Tinubu bears sacred staff

The opambata is the symbolic, sacred staff carried by the Eyo masquerades during the Eyo festival. It is a long palm stick used for blessings, greetings, warding off evil, and representing the authority and history of the festival, marking the official start of celebrations.

The Eyo 2025 festival, held at Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos, began with paying homage and presenting the festival staff to Tinubu at his Lagos residence on Sunday, December 21.

Legit.ng reports that the Eyo Festival, which dates back to 1854, was held this year for the first time in eight years.

The carnival showcased the cultural history and heritage of Lagos, with various Yoruba families participating in regalia, dance, unity, and peace.

According to Bayo Onanuga, one of the presidential spokespersons, President Tinubu, in a message sent to the organisers, described the carnival as "a great rekindling of our culture".

Onanuga's statement reads:

"The Eyo Festival is a vibrant expression of the rich traditions of Lagos. It celebrates the achievements, outstanding contributions, and exemplary lives of distinguished Nigerians—not only eminent Lagosians."

Tinubu lauds Eyo’s tourism value

Furthermore, the president noted the Eyo festival's timing, which coincides with 'Detty December', a period when Lagos welcomes thousands of Nigerians from the diaspora and foreign visitors.

He said:

"It is a reminder that our culture and traditions hold great tourism potential. Indeed, our cultural assets can serve as valuable resources for destination promotion. The glamour of white-robed figures parading our streets in celebration of distinguished Lagosians sends a resounding message about our identity and our country."

President Bola Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu attend the Eyo festival 2025 in Lagos State. Photo credit: @jidesanwoolu

Tinubu encouraged all pleasure seekers to celebrate peacefully and ensure the safety of all participants.

Trending photos of Tinubu can be seen below:

