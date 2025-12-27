President Bola Tinubu has conferred the national honour award of the Order of the Niger (GCON) on the billionaire, Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu

The president, who was in the company of his wife, Oluremi Tinubu, conferred the honour on Adebutu during his presidential visit to the residence of the billionaire

Ladi Adebutu, the PDP governorship candidate in the 2023 election in Ogun state and son of the billionaire, shared the details of the presidential visit to the Adebutu dynasty

Ladi Adebutu, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun state in the 2023 election, has extended his gratitude to President Bola Tinubu, who paid a courtesy visit to his father and Nigerian billionaire, Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu.

The PDP chieftain disclosed that President Tinubu, who was in the company of his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, to the Adebutu dynasty, conferred the honour of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) on the billionaire during the presidential visit.

President Bola Tinubu confers the GCON national honour on Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu

Source: Twitter

Ladi Adebutu thanks President Tinubu

He added that he and the family would never forget the good gesture that the president extended to their father, adding that it was a recognition of the billionaire to the national development.

His statement reads in part:

"I wish to specially appreciate the President and First Lady of our dear country, Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, @officialABAT and Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for the great honour bestowed upon the Adebutu Dynasty.

"Your Excellencies’ gracious courtesy visit to our patriarch, Sir Dr Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu, GCON, the Odole Oodua of the Source, yesterday at his Lagos residence, and the conferment of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), Nigeria’s second-highest national honour, are deeply humbling and profoundly appreciated.

"This rare recognition is not only a celebration of our baba’s lifetime of service and contributions to national development, but also shows how much you cherish your relationship as bosom friends for decades. I pray that your friendship endures as long as both of you continue to live in sound health."

See the full statement here:

Adebutu lost to Governor Dabo Abiodun

Recall that Ladi Adebutu, who ran against Governor Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC), President Tinubu's party, in the 2027 election, lost the race to the ruling party. He was arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) during the November 2024 local government election in the state over alleged disturbance.

Kayode Adebayo, the PDP publicity secretary in Ogun state, confirmed the arrest, revealing that Adebutu was invited for questioning regarding disturbances during the local government elections held on Saturday, November 16, 2024. According to Adebayo, Adebutu's detention was shrouded in uncertainty, with no clear charges levelled against him.

Ladi Adebutu lost the governorship race to Dapo Abiodun Photo Credit: @ladiadebutu

Source: Twitter

Ogun LG election: NNPP kicks against poll results

Legit earlier reported that the NNPP had challenged OGSIEC's conduct in the just-concluded Ogun state local government election.

OGSIEC is accused of being biased in the election, as the NNPP cited poor organisation and several issues during the election.

NNPP leaders and chieftains across the state gave different experiences of anomalies in the local government election.

Source: Legit.ng