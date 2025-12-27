Just In: Fresh Explosion Rocks Another Northern State
No less than nine people have reportedly been killed in a fresh explosion that rocked the Dansadau road in Zamfara state, the second of its kind in a week.
The explosion is said to have happened around the Mai Aya Aya, before the Kwankelai junction, along the old Danguibi Road. It was close to the Ruwan Dawa village and Magamin Maitarko.
Source: Legit.ng
