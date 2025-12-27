Africa Digital Media Awards

Just In: Fresh Explosion Rocks Another Northern State
Nigeria

by  Bada Yusuf
1 min read

No less than nine people have reportedly been killed in a fresh explosion that rocked the Dansadau road in Zamfara state, the second of its kind in a week.

The explosion is said to have happened around the Mai Aya Aya, before the Kwankelai junction, along the old Danguibi Road. It was close to the Ruwan Dawa village and Magamin Maitarko.

Explosion has rocked a major road in Zamfara amid US bombing in Sokoto and Boko Haram attack in Zamfara.
Explosion rocks Zamfara state Photo Credit: Original
Source: Original

Source: Legit.ng

