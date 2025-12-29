Senator Gilbert Nnaji leaves PDP after 27 years, joining the African Democratic Congress ahead of 2027 elections

Nnaji criticises PDP's decline in core values, calling it 'irredeemable' and unreflective of his ideals

Political analysts view Nnaji's defection as a game-changer for Enugu's political landscape and ADC's growth

A prominent South-East political figure, Senator (Prince) Gilbert Emeka Nnaji, has formally withdrawn from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and announced his defection to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), signalling a major political realignment ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Senator ends 27-year stay in PDP

In a resignation letter dated 26 December 2025, Senator Nnaji informed the PDP Chairman of Umuenwen Ward, Iji Nike, Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, of his decision to leave the party after nearly three decades of membership.

Describing the move as painful but unavoidable, the former Chairman of the Senate Committee on Communications said his continued stay in the PDP had become untenable.

“This decision was not taken lightly,” Nnaji said, noting that his years in the party were marked by loyalty, sacrifice, and service.

Former lawmaker says PDP has become ‘irredeemable’

The senator criticised the current state of the PDP, arguing that the party had drifted away from the ideals upon which it was founded.

“The PDP was built on unity, justice, transparency, and patriotism,” he said. “Sadly, the party has become irredeemable, making it impossible for me to continue as a member.”

He added that the erosion of internal democracy and shared values informed his decision to seek a new political direction.

Nnaji announces move to ADC

Following wide consultations with political associates and stakeholders, Nnaji announced his decision to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing it as a credible alternative platform.

“I have resolved to align with a party that reflects my commitment to national development and the pursuit of a Nigeria that truly works for its people,” he said.

According to him, the ADC offers renewed hope for principled leadership and inclusive governance ahead of 2027.

Defection reshapes Enugu political landscape

Political analysts describe Nnaji’s defection as a significant development in Enugu State, given his influence within the PDP and his experience in the National Assembly.

Observers believe his entry into the ADC could strengthen the party’s foothold in the South-East, as more politicians explore alternatives beyond Nigeria’s dominant political parties.

PDP yet to respond as realignments loom

As of the time of filing this report, the PDP had not issued an official response to Nnaji’s resignation.

However, political watchers anticipate further defections and strategic realignments in Enugu State and across the South-East as the 2027 elections draw closer.

