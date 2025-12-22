The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, led a federal delegation that visited Rivers state Governor Siminalayi Fubara as part of a high-level inspection of key sites in the state

The delegation, which included the ministers of works and environment, was scheduled to inspect major infrastructure projects and oil spill locations in Ogoniland

Federal officials also planned stakeholder engagements to address environmental remediation, development and security concerns in affected communities

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, on Monday paid a visit to Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, at the Government House in Port Harcourt, as the Federal Government commenced a high-level inspection of critical projects and sites across the state.

Ribadu was accompanied by the Minister of Works, Engineer David Umahi, and the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Lawal, as part of a federal delegation currently in Rivers state.

The NSA Nuhu Ribadu led a federal delegation that visited Rivers state Governor Siminalayi Fubara as part of a high-level inspection of key sites in the state. Photo credit: @Ubaidullahkaura

Source: Twitter

Other members of the delegation include the Director-General of the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), Chukwuemeka Woke.

The senior government officials arrived at the Port Harcourt International Airport earlier in the day, where they were received at the VIP wing by members of the Ogoni Mothers Union and other stakeholders from Ogoniland.

After holding talks with Governor Fubara, the delegation is expected to proceed to Ogoniland for a series of inspections and stakeholder engagements aimed at addressing long-standing environmental, infrastructure and security concerns in the area.

Why NSA Ribadu, Umahi visit Rivers

According to the itinerary of the visit, the officials will inspect ongoing construction work on the East-West Road and visit the Yorla Oilfield spill site in Kpean Community.

The team is also scheduled to visit the University of Environmental Technology, Ogoni, the Gokana Oil Facility and Hospital at K-Dere, the Industrial Park site, and Taabaa General Hospital.

In addition, the delegation will meet with members of the Ogoni Dialogue Committee as part of broader efforts by the Federal Government to advance environmental remediation, improve infrastructure development and strengthen security coordination in Ogoniland.

David Umahi, accompanied by National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, and Minister of Environment, Honourable Balarabe Abbas Lawal, in Rivers state. Photo credit: @Ubaidullahkaura

Source: Twitter

The visit comes amid renewed federal attention on oil-producing communities in the Niger Delta, particularly on issues bordering on environmental restoration, development projects and peacebuilding initiatives.

