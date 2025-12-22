Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq approved a 27.5 per cent Teachers Specific Allowance for eligible teachers across the state

Kwara state Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has approved a 27.5 per cent Teachers Specific Allowance (TSA) for eligible teachers in the state.

The approval came just hours after the governor presented the 2026 budget to the Kwara State House of Assembly, signalling a major policy shift in response to longstanding demands from educators.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, the governor directed that the new allowance should take effect from January 2026.

According to the statement, the 27.5 per cent allowance will apply to teachers who are certified by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) and are employed under the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) and the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) on the CONKWESS I salary structure.

The Governor directed that teachers should enjoy the allowance effective from Jan. 2026.

"The 27.5% allowance applies to TRCN-certificated teachers across Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) and State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) under CONKWESS I, while 21% applies to those without TRCN." the statement said.

However, teachers without TRCN certification will receive a 21 per cent allowance.

The Governor again acknowledged the indispensable role and commitment of the teachers to the education sector, commending them for their efforts in nation-building.

After NUT pressure

According to the PUNCH, the development followed sustained pressure from the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), which had earlier threatened a statewide industrial action in December 2025 over what it described as the government’s failure to implement key welfare policies.

The union had also accused the state government of not enforcing the National Harmonised Teachers Retirement Age Act, which extends the retirement age of teachers to 65 years or 40 years of service.

With more than 25 states already complying with the retirement age law, the NUT had demanded an emergency meeting with the governor before December 13, 2025, warning that failure to act could disrupt academic activities across the state.

The approval of the Teachers' Specific Allowance is expected to ease tensions between the state government and teachers, while improving morale within the education sector.

