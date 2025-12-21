Abubakar Malami is being detained by the EFCC over allegations of financial misconduct and alleged links to terrorist financing

The former Attorney - General of the Federation ( AGF ) has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC ) of pursuing a politically motivated investigation against him

A pro-Malami protest has been noticed, with some youths showing solidarity with the public official who served as AGF during the two terms of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State - A group of youths from Kebbi State on Saturday, December 20, organised a protest, calling for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to release the former Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN).

Legit.ng reports that Malami is being probed for 18 alleged offences, including money laundering, abuse of office, and terrorism financing.

Youths of Kebbi State demonstrate over Abubakar Malami’s EFCC probe. Photos credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

EFCC probes Malami’s accounts, investments

Reports have also indicated that the commission is probing several bank accounts allegedly linked to the former minister, as well as his multi-billion-naira investments in Kebbi State.

On November 28, the 58-year-old was invited by the EFCC over issues bordering on the recovery of the Sani Abacha loot during his tenure as AGF.

In a post on his social media accounts on November 29, Malami disclosed that his interrogation by the commission was productive, insisting that the allegations against him were “fabricated.”

However, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain returned to the EFCC on December 8 and has since remained in EFCC custody after reportedly failing to meet his bail conditions.

The arrest of the former public official who served under former president, the late Muhammadu Buhari, between 2015 and 2023, came days after he declared interest in contesting the 2027 Kebbi State governorship election.

Social media commentaries suggested that Malami’s ordeal with the EFCC might be political, an allegation refuted by the anti-graft agency.

EFCC searches Malami’s homes

On Wednesday, December 17, the EFCC raided Malami’s homes and offices in Abuja and Kebbi, Kebbi State.

EFCC confirmed the operation but called it a search necessary for its ongoing investigations of the former minister.

Malami, who raised the alarm over the raids in a press release by his media aide, alleged that the operations were triggered by an earlier press release from his media team.

The said earlier statement referenced the Justice Ayo Salami Judicial Commission of Inquiry’s report, which Malami claimed indicted the EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede, for his activities as the secretary to the EFCC from 2018 to 2020.

Malami specifically alluded to Chapter 9 of the report, which he said focused on Olukoyede.

“These actions (were carried out without prior notice and were expressly directed at searching for documents allegedly connected to Chapter 9 of the Salami Report,” the statement added, reiterating Malami’s call on Mr Olukoyede to step aside from the ongoing probe.

Abubakar Malami releases excerpts of the Salami Report, which, according to him, indicted EFCC boss, Ola Olukoyede. Photos credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

But the EFCC chair had, in July, during a meeting with media representatives, denied allegations levelled against him in the Salami report. He said he was unjustly suspended as the commission’s secretary over what he described as false corruption allegations.

He said he was later vindicated and reinstated after a review by the administration of President Bola Tinubu found no wrongdoing on his part.

Watch a video of the pro-Malami protest below:

Read more on Abubakar Malami:

Tinubu denies directing EFCC probes

Legit.ng earlier reported that the presidency clarified that President Tinubu does not issue directives to any anti-corruption agency on whom to investigate, arrest, or prosecute.

In a statement by presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, and obtained by Legit.ng, the presidency dismissed allegations of the “weaponisation” of the EFCC.

Source: Legit.ng