Civil society organisations under the Empowerment for Unemployed Youth Initiative (EUYI) have called for transparency and due process in Nigeria's affairs

This comes after one of Africa's richest persons, Aliko Dangote, raised allegations regarding tuition payments for the children of NMDPRA CEO Engr. Farouk Ahmed

The National Assembly received a petition accusing Ahmed of multimillion-dollar corruption, while EUYI reportedly called for his removal

FCT, Abuja - A coalition of civil society organisations, led by the Empowerment for Unemployed Youth Initiative (EUYI), has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immediately sack Engr. Farouk Ahmed, the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

Legit.ng reports that Ahmed was appointed the first NMDPRA boss by the late President Muhammadu Buhari in September 2021, following the enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

Calls for Farouk Ahmed's probe grow

As reported by Blueprint, the incumbent Nigerian leader was advised to order a full investigation into allegations of corruption levelled against Ahmed.

Vanguard also noted the group's call.

The demand was made on Tuesday, December 16, during a press conference in Abuja anchored by Danesi Momoh Prince and Igwe Ume-Udenta, following allegations by Aliko Dangote that Engr. Ahmed paid about five million dollars in secondary school tuition fees for his children.

Recall that on Sunday, December 14, billionaire businessman Dangote accused Ahmed of economic sabotage, which he said is undermining domestic refining in Nigeria.

Speaking at a press conference at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, he accused the leadership of the NMDPRA of colluding with international traders and oil importers to frustrate local refining through the continued issuance of import licences for petroleum products.

Dangote claimed that Ahmed was living beyond his legitimate means, claiming that four of his children attend secondary schools in Switzerland at costs running into several million dollars.

Reacting, the EUYI said:

“The NMDPRA boss had failed to refute the allegation or clarify the source of the funds, nearly 48 hours after it was made public, an act which is very unbecoming of a government appointee."

Furthermore, the coalition described the allegation as “grave" and insisted that it warranted immediate action by President Tinubu and anti-graft agencies, particularly the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

It insisted that “the failure to act swiftly would send the wrong signal to Nigerians and the international community about the government’s commitment to fighting corruption."

Tinubu asked to suspend NMDPRA boss

In the same vein, political activist Timi Frank urged President Tinubu to suspend Ahmed and order a full investigation following corruption allegations linked to claims made by Dangote.

Frank, a former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), made the call in a statement issued on Tuesday, December 16. He described the allegation as serious and said it raised questions about integrity within a sensitive regulatory institution.

The activist also praised Dangote for raising the issue publicly, calling his action a service to the country.

