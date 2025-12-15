The High Court in the Gwanrinpa area of the FCT has deferred the application filed by the former Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige

Ngige, who served as a minister under the late President Muhammadu Buhari, is facing an eight-count corruption charge filed against him by the EFCC

The EFCC allegations against the former minister bordered on abuse of office, contract fraud and unlawful acceptance of monetary gifts

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) at Gwarinpa area has ruled on the application of Chris Ngige, the former minister of Labour and Employment, till Thursday, December 18.

The former minister had filed the application seeking his release on bail until the hearing of the eight-count corruption charge filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The charges bordered on abuse of office, contract fraud and unlawful acceptance of monetary gifts.

Why court adjourn rulings Chris Nigege's Application

Vanguard reported that Justice Maryam Hassan adjourned the ruling on the application after the parties, defence and prosecution counsels, presented their arguments on the matter.

Ngige, who served as a minister under the immediate past administration of late Muhammadu Buhari, was arraigned before the court by the EFCC over the allegation of complicity in contract fraud, which totals over N2.2 billion

The former minister, who has pleaded not guilty to all counts, was remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre following his arraignment on multiple corruption charges.

Allegations of contract manipulation

According to the charge sheet marked FCT/HC/CR/726/2025, the EFCC accused Ngige of using his office to confer unfair advantages on several companies linked to his associates while supervising the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

One of the counts alleges that Ngige influenced the award of seven consultancy and supply contracts valued at N366,470,920.68 to Cezimo Nigeria Limited, a firm allegedly associated with Ezebinwa Amarachukwu Charles.

The Commission further alleged that Ngige received financial gifts from NSITF contractors through organisations affiliated with him during his tenure.

An EFCC official, who spoke briefly outside the courtroom, said:

“This case reflects our commitment to tackling corruption at the highest levels. The evidence will be fully presented in court.”

Health grounds bail request stalls

Proceedings took a new twist when Ngige’s counsel, Patrick Ikweato (SAN), urged the court to grant temporary bail on health grounds pending the full hearing of the application.

“Our client has critical medical concerns that require consistent attention,” Ikweato told the court.

However, EFCC counsel Sylvanus Tahir (SAN) opposed the request, insisting the former minister was a flight risk.

“The prosecution only received the bail application moments before the court sat. We need time to respond formally," Tahir argued.

Justice Hassan subsequently adjourned the matter to Monday, 15 December, for the hearing of the bail application.

