Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have carried out coordinated raids on Abubakar Malami's private residences and offices

Malami, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), served as Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation from 2015 to 2023

Malami is being probed for 18 alleged offences, including money laundering, abuse of office, and terrorism financing

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed that its operatives raided the homes and offices of Abubakar Malami, former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF).

The EFCC was responding to Malami’s claim that immediately after the release of his statement addressing Chapter 9 of the Justice Ayo Salami report, EFCC agents carried out coordinated raids on his offices and on homes in Abuja and Kebbi State.

EFCC confirms raid on former justice minister, Abubakar Malami’s homes and offices. Photos credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

EFCC investigates ADC's Malami

Per Premium Times on Wednesday, December 17, EFCC confirmed the raids, but called the actions a search necessary for its ongoing investigation of the former minister.

The Kebbi-born politician is being questioned over several issues, including allegations relating to terrorism financing, the ownership of 46 bank accounts, the engagement of multiple legal representatives in the recovery of the $322.5 million Sani Abacha loot, and the utilisation of funds released under the conditional cash transfer programme, Daily Trust noted.

Malami had, in a press release signed by Mohammed Bello Doka, his special assistant on media, criticised the Ola Olukoyede-led EFCC, saying the agency's raids were "carried out without prior notice and were expressly directed at searching for documents allegedly connected to Chapter 9 of the Salami Report."

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain, therefore, called on civil society organisations, professional bodies, and human rights groups to urgently pressure the federal government to release the Justice Salami Judicial Commission of Inquiry Report, particularly Chapter 9, "in the interest of transparency, accountability, and public confidence."

Abubakar Malami says EFCC chairman Ola Olukoyede should step aside from his probe. @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

Earlier, the opposition figure demanded that the chairman of the EFCC, Olukoyede, immediately recuse himself from any role in the investigation or prosecution against him, insisting that the anti-graft agency can no longer handle the matter impartially or lawfully.

Malami accused the EFCC of subjecting him to what he described as a politically motivated probe, alleging that the investigation was triggered by his recent defection to the ADC and driven by personal vendetta rather than law enforcement considerations. But the EFCC dismissed the allegations, insisting that it is not partisan.

Read more on Abubakar Malami:

Tinubu denies directing EFCC probes

Legit.ng earlier reported that the presidency clarified that President Bola Tinubu does not issue directives to any anti-corruption agency on whom to investigate, arrest, or prosecute.

In a statement by presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, and obtained by Legit.ng, the presidency dismissed allegations of the “weaponisation” of the EFCC.

According to the presidency, the claims are mere distractions by 'politicians who are running out of campaign issues.'

Source: Legit.ng