Residents of Dansadau town in Zamfara state reportedly attacked a state lawmaker, Kabiru Mikailu, accusing him of poor representation and neglect of his constituency

The protesters alleged that the lawmaker failed to visit the area regularly, did not attend major events such as Sallah celebrations, and ignored families affected by repeated bandit attacks

However, security operatives intervened to calm the situation as the governor proceeded with official engagements

Legit.ng's Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award-winning journalist with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

Dansadau, Zamfara - Angry mobs in Dansadau town, Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara state, on Wednesday, December 17, reportedly attacked a member of the Zamfara state House of Assembly, Kabiru Mikailu, over allegations of neglect and poor representation.

Mikailu, who represents Maru South Constituency, was said to have been confronted by residents while accompanying Governor Dauda Lawal on an official visit to the community.

Residents of Dansadau town in Zamfara attacked a state lawmaker, Kabiru Mikailu, accusing him of poor representation and neglect of his constituency. Photo credit: @asliceofnaija/@MalamNazir

Source: Twitter

As reported by Channels TV, the governor was in Dansadau to flag off the reconstruction of the over 90-kilometre Dansadau–Gusau road.

According to local sources, residents accused the lawmaker of abandoning the constituency since his election, alleging that he rarely visited the area or engaged with constituents on issues affecting them.

Some of the protesters claimed that Mikailu failed to attend key community events, including Sallah celebrations, and did not visit families affected by repeated bandit attacks in the area to commiserate with them.

See the video below:

The situation reportedly became tense before security operatives intervened to restore calm and prevent further escalation.

Governor Lawal announces additional projects

During the visit, Governor Lawal announced additional projects for the community, including the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the General Hospital in Dansadau and the provision of solar-powered electricity to improve living conditions.

Zamfara angry youths attack lawmaker over poor performance.

Source: Original

The governor also assured residents of his administration’s commitment to restoring security, rebuilding critical infrastructure and improving the welfare of communities affected by insecurity across Zamfara state.

Governor Lawal was later conferred with the traditional title of Garkuwan Dansadau and turbaned by the Emir of Dansadau, Alhaji Garba Muhammad, Sarkin Kudu Dansadau.

Governor Lawal reportedly under pressure to resign

Legit.ng earlier reported that Zamfara governor Dauda Lawal is facing mounting pressure to resign after a viral video showed him admitting he knew the locations of armed bandits.

His remarks, which drew outrage from political leaders, security experts, and community members, have sparked discussions about a possible state of emergency in Zamfara.

Lawmakers are also reportedly considering a probe into his handling of security votes, as banditry continues to claim lives in the state.

Powerful PDP governor in panic mode

In an earlier story, Legit.ng reported that Zamfara Governor Dauda Lawal is set to meet President Tinubu as top PDP figures abandon him for the APC amid growing political tension.

Seven more PDP lawmakers are reportedly preparing to defect, a move that could leave the governor with only four loyal members in the assembly.

The Northern APC Stakeholders Forum warns against admitting Lawal into the party, citing insecurity, poor governance, and failed leadership.

Source: Legit.ng