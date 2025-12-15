There was tension at Yusuf Garko Mosque in the Maraba Quarters area of Kano on Monday morning , December 15, 2025

An Islamic cleric identified as Ladan Zubairu was attacked and his throat was cut inside the mosque after the first call for Muslim prayer

The deceased’s son, Isa Kasim, and the State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, narrated how the tragic incident occurred in the state

Kano State - Tragedy struck at Yusuf Garko Mosque as man killed a cleric identified as Ladan Zubairu, in the Maraba Quarters area of Kano state.

Angry mob immediately chased the suspect behind the killing and lynched, while his residence was set ablaze.

The tragic incident which occurred on Monday morning, December 15, 2025, caused panic in the area before security personnel restored order.

As reported by The Punch, the deceased’s son, Isa Kasim, said the tragic incident occurred when his father went to the msque to call Muslims to prayer.

According to Kasim, his father usually sat briefly after making the first call to recite supplications before the second call.

“He had just finished the first call and was seated when someone entered the mosque with a weapon, grabbed him and sl@ughtered him. In short, his throat was sl1t.

“By the will of God, the attacker did not escape. Members of the community gathered, tracked him down and killed him.”

Kasim disclosed that residents discovered the cleric’s severed throat wrapped in a nylon bag inside the suspect’s pocket.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said officers recovered both bodies and transported them to the Mohammed Abdullahi Wase Teaching Hospital for autopsy.

Kiyawa said the police quickly intervened to restore calm and prevent further escalation.

“Our officers quickly intervened to restore calm and prevent further escalation. Normalcy has now returned to Maraba Quarters.”

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, has ordered a thorough investigation into the incident.

Kiyawa ensured that anyone found culpable will face the full force of the law.

The police authorities have appealed to residents to remain calm and provide any information that may assist the ongoing investigation.

