Zamfara state government has begun the construction of a new international airport with support from the federal government

Governor Dauda Lawal said the new airport is part of his objectives to transform the state into a commercial hub

The airport project will include the construction of a 3.4km primary runway for large commercial aircraft

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The construction work for Gusau International Airport, Zamfara state, officially commenced on Thursday, June 20, 2044.

Dauda Lawal, the governor of Zamfara state, said the new airport is designed to accommodate domestic and international flights.

Construction of new airport begins in Zamfara state Photo credit: fkeyamo

Source: Getty Images

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony held at the airport site on Kaura Namoda Road, Gusau, the governor said the airport will be smart and equipped with modern facilities.

He also revealed that the airport project will include the construction of a 3.4km primary runway for large commercial aircraft and installing runway lighting and navigational aids.

Punch reports that the governor's spokesperson, Sulaiman Idris, quoted Lawal in a statement saying his government was poised to transform the state into a compelling investment destination that would attract local and international investors.

His words:

"The airport is designed to be a smart airport, accommodating both domestic and international flights. It aims to provide a critical gateway for Zamfara State and the region, with facilities to support the landing of most aeroplanes, thereby facilitating more efficient travel.

"The project is expected to boost social interaction, business, and tourism, significantly impacting the ease of doing business and social interactions in Zamfara State.

"It will also improve air access, easing the export and import of goods and services for local businessmen and women."

The new Gusau airport, when completed, will include

Modern terminal building with:

Passenger facilities

Check-in counters

Automated baggage handling systems

Waiting areas

Customs and Immigration Services buildings

Air traffic control tower:

3.4-kilometre high

Equipped with state-of-the-art communication and surveillance systems

Additional infrastructure will include maintenance hangars, fire and rescue stations, fuel storage facilities, and ancillary buildings are essential components of an airport's infrastructure.

Access roads to the airport, parking facilities for passengers and staff, and water supply systems are also crucial for smooth operations.

Additionally, sewage systems, electrical systems, and telecommunication infrastructure are necessary for the airport's functionality and connectivity.

Also, there will be a cargo wing for handling and processing goods, making it a critical part of the airport's operations.

Keyamo reacts to the new international airport.

On his part, Festus Keyamo, the minister of aviation and aerospace development who flagged off the construction ceremony, emphasised the importance of the airport project for the northern region.

He noted:

“The construction of Gusau International Airport is a testament to our commitment to developing the aviation sector and promoting regional growth.

"This airport will not only improve transportation links but also create job opportunities and stimulate economic activities in Zamfara State and its environs."

Air Peace to operate connecting flights

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Air Peace introduced new routes for those wishing to travel to London across Nigeria.

The new development is expected to enable seamless travel to Lagos and London using the airline.

Nigerians on social media expressed excitement about the recent development expected to favour passengers.

Proofreading by James Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng